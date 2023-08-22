Spurgeon College students move in to new residence hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (MBTS) — Spurgeon College students arrived on campus last week, moving into the recently renovated undergraduate residence hall and celebrating the completion of all central campus updates.

“I am thrilled at how the renovation of our new residence hall turned out,” said President Jason Allen. “This project has been a long time in the making, and I could not be happier for our students to move into this place. I want to congratulate and thank Mr. Jim Kragenbring and his team for all of their hard work and dedication to this project over the past few years.”

Since 1963, the residence hall has provided a home for students and a foundational place for friendships to flourish. Through extensive exterior and interior renovations, students can now enjoy additional space, new amenities, and increased opportunities for fellowship. The renovations also increased the capacity of the residence hall by nearly 40%.

The building is now seamlessly integrated into campus, as exterior renovations such as the architecture, pathways, and landscaping match the design and standard of the campus.

Interior renovations included all new fixtures and finishes from floor to ceiling in all bedrooms and bathrooms, new furniture throughout the building, new kitchen and common areas for studying and eating, and an outside patio.

Senior Vice President for Institutional Administration James Kragenbring commented on the recently completed residence hall, “Many things make this project special! First and foremost, students are already telling us they love the renovations!”

He went on to say, “It’s also special because it is needed: Spurgeon College has grown to such an extent that we needed to renovate the building and add space for more students. Though it was no small feat to complete this project, we are grateful to our architect (PGAV) and general contractor (Pearce Construction) for their exemplary work. We’re also grateful to the many students who were kind and understanding of construction happening around them for the ’22-’23 academic year.”

Over the past 10 years, Midwestern Seminary’s campus has prioritized campus renovations, including projects such as the Chapel Complex, the Spurgeon Library and Administration Building, the Trustee Building, the Mathena Student Center, and the Mark T. Coppenger Library.

Kragenbring said, “We desire for every project to enhance the aesthetics of our campus and enhance students’ day-to-day lives so that we have an ever more vibrant on-campus community.”

With the completion of the residence hall, Spurgeon College students were delighted to move in for the fall semester.

The residence hall, paired with the recent launch of new programs such as the Spurgeon College Cohorts, make this a special season for Spurgeon College.

Dean of Spurgeon College Sam Bierig shared his excitement about the future of Spurgeon College, saying, “Day one of students moving in and it was almost already at capacity! We are so encouraged by the way the residence hall turned out. It will no doubt be a space that serves students for many years to come. It is perfect for building memories and relationship that will last a lifetime.”

To see more pictures of the new residence hall at Spurgeon College, visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/mbts/albums

For those admitted to Spurgeon College and interested in applying for campus housing, visit https://www.mbts.edu/future-students/housing/.