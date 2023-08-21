Resolutions for MBC’s 2023 annual meeting due Aug 24

SPRINGFIELD – Resolutions for this year’s MBC Annual Meeting must be submitted in writing to the Committee on Resolutions at least sixty 60 days prior to the first session of the annual meeting, which means the deadline of August 24 is fast approaching.

The annual meeting is October 23-24 at Crossway Baptist Church in Springfield. Persons submitting resolutions must certify that they are messengers. The author of any resolution may address the Committee on Resolutions during its deliberations. No person may submit more than three resolutions per year, according to MBC Bylaw 6, H.

When submitting resolutions, messengers are to include the following information: title of resolution, date submitted, messenger’s name, address, phone number, email address, church represented, church address, church phone, and church email.

Resolutions should be sent either by email to pjeffries@mobaptist.org or by mail to Resolutions Committee, Missouri Baptist Convention, 400 East High Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101-3215. For those who have submitted resolutions and verified that they are messengers to the annual meeting, there is a hearing session scheduled at 9:30 a.m. on September 28 at the Baptist Building in Jefferson City. Authors of resolutions have the option to video conference with the committee if they cannot attend the hearing session in person. For more information, contact Pam Jeffries at pjeffries@mobaptist.org.