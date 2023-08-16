Hawaii death toll climbs to 99; Send Relief plans taking shape

EDITOR’S NOTE: An Aug. 15th statement from Missouri Disaster Relief (MODR) about relief efforts in Hawaii has been appended to this Baptist Press report. Scroll to the bottom of this page to read the MODR statement.

LAHAINA, Hawaii (BP) – Search and rescue crews have covered only 25 percent of the search area around Lahaina after a devastating fire destroyed the town and claimed at least 99 lives a week ago. Crews are using cadaver dogs to search for human remains. So far, nearly 100 deaths have been confirmed, though only three bodies have been identified.

“The fires in Maui have quickly become one of the most tragic natural disasters in U.S. history as it’s become the deadliest wildfire our nation has experienced in the last 100 years,” Send Relief President Bryant Wright said in a written statement to Baptist Press. “Yet, we’re seeing Southern Baptist churches respond to meet needs and offer spiritual care to survivors, and Send Relief and Hawaii Baptists are supporting their efforts as they distribute essential items and offer shelter to those who have been displaced by the fire.

“But the ministry has only just begun. This will be months and months of recovery based on the amount of devastation. Prayers and financial support are desperately needed for the days ahead. Pray that so many who have lost so much will be open to the Good News of Christ.”

Wright is making plans to visit the area next week. Meanwhile, at least six Hawaiian Southern Baptist churches are distributing essential items to survivors, offering shelter and providing spiritual care, a Send Relief spokesperson told BP.

On the ground update

In a video interview with Craig Webb, associate executive director of the Hawaii Pacific Baptist Convention, HPBC disaster relief directors John and Gay Williams urged people to pray.

“It’s our most valuable resource,” Gay Williams said.

The Williamses told Webb a small team is on the ground helping first responders and distributing supplies.

“We’re just being open and looking for opportunities for God to use us and He’s showing up,” John Williams said.

Government offices are asking for help from the Baptist DR teams, and the Williamses expect there to be a long-term partnership and relief effort.

Gay Williams urged people not to “self-deploy.”

“If you’re a trained disaster relief worker, we’ll be calling you soon,” she said. “If you’re not trained and want to be, we’ll be having those trainings soon.”

“We’re going to be deploying teams from across the mainland,” John Williams said. “Our partners … have been reaching out, giving financially, checking on us, showing Hawaii some love, and it’s been wonderful.”

Webb thanked Southern Baptists and others for the love they’ve shown so far, saying he’s heard from Lifeway Christian Resources, GuideStone Financial Resources, Send Relief and churches around the world.

A time for everything

Jay Haynes, pastor of Kahului Baptist Church, which has become an operations and distribution center in the aftermath, preached Sunday, August 13, from Ecclesiastes 3.

“I wanted to pick this text because I thought that it would help us understand what’s happened here in Maui over the past few days,” he told his congregation.

There are different kinds of tragedies, he said. Some take over the news cycle for a day or two. Some, like the COVID-19 pandemic, dominate our thoughts for months or years.

“That’s the level of an event that we’ve experienced,” he said. “In many ways, it is catastrophic. In many ways, it’s new. We’ve not experienced it. And in many different ways, this is absolutely normal.”

There is a time for everything, he said, adding: “There is a consistent ebb and flow to the world, and nothing will last.”

“We have officially entered a ‘season,’” he said, referencing the passage. A season of love and hard work.

“The Lord has used this church mightily over the past few days. … We need to be ready to meet the need.”

He urged his people to “exemplify the eternal joy” they have in Christ, despite the hard times that come.

“Live in such a way … that people know that your joy is not in the things of this life,” he said.

Missouri DR releases statement on Hawaii wildfire relief efforts

Missouri Disaster Relief (MODR) released the following statement regarding Hawaii wildfire relief efforts on Tuesday, Aug. 15:

“Many have asked how MODR may be assisting with the Wildfires in Hawaii.

“Our leadership is in communication with Hawaii Pacific Baptist Convention Disaster Relief (HPBCDR) leaders. At this time MODR is coming alongside HPBCDR with financial gifts to help support their ongoing efforts.

“At this time HPBCDR is assisting local county authorities with survivor intake, shelter/lodging support, and partnering with SBC churches and pastors as they minister in their communities. This includes helping to distribute supplies/essential needs and offering spiritual care.

“HPBCDR has a strong core of trained volunteers and equipment.

“They do ask at this point that individuals and churches refrain from collecting items to send to Maui, unless it has been requested by county officials. At this point there is no way for survivors to receive or store donated items.

“HPBCDR will know of any potential need for SBDR volunteer teams moving forward as the response continues to develop. Currently they are still in search and recovery effort.

“The best current way for Southern Baptists to respond is by praying and giving.

“Prayer Requests:

• “Pray for grieving families as they mourn the loss of those who perished in the fires.

• “Pray for families still waiting word on missing family members.

• “Pray for thousands who have lost their homes and personal possessions.

• “Pray for search and recovery workers as they continue to search affected areas and recover the remains of those who perished in the fires.

• “Pray for wisdom and discernment for Hawaii-Pacific SBDR Directors, John and Gay Williams, as they continue to lead response efforts.

• “Pray for Maui Baptist Pastors and churches, and HP SBDR volunteers as they minister to survivors with help, hope, and healing.

• “Pray that homes can be rebuilt in a timely fashion and for long-term recovery efforts.

• “Pray that God would use Southern Baptist efforts to be light in the aftermath of this devastation and darkness.

“You can give at www.modr.org/give and select the Hawaii Fires fund. 100% of donations given to this fund will be used for Hawaii Fire response.”