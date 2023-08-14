Do we live in gospel disconnect?

Is Christianity just for Sunday mornings? Or is the Christian worldview meant to pervade all aspects of human life? In my nearly seven years serving as a senior pastor, I have encountered what I call “gospel disconnect”—the lack of applying the gospel to all areas of life. My sense is most Christians have no problem listening, talking, and applying the gospel at church on Sunday mornings. But what about the rest of the week? What about in the areas of our life not normally associated with the sacred? Are we still willing to apply the gospel to the practical, secular areas of life?

Our natural, human tendency is to segment our lives. Though often not realized, we tend to incorporate certain areas of life to Scripture, while leaving other areas out. For instance, we naturally look to Scripture for our Sunday School lesson, but do we turn to Scripture when in relational conflict? We expect to use our Bible when hearing a sermon, but do we turn to Scripture when making a social media post? We turn to Jesus when our favorite worship song comes on, but do we consider Jesus when picking out back to school supplies or picking out a movie? When we fragment the gospel to certain areas of life and not others, we are functionally living as though the gospel were functionally disconnected to all of life.

The beauty of the gospel and the Christian worldview is that it applies to all areas of life. Yes, Scripture clearly speaks to salvation and theological truths. But Scripture also clearly speaks to the practical areas of life. God envisions the normative Christian life as shaped by Scripture, not the culture. What we say, what we do, how we do it, how we spend our time, and who we choose to be with are all addressed in Scripture. God cares deeply about the practical areas of life that we normally don’t think to apply the gospel.

In fact, I am convinced how we live in the practical areas of life proves our spiritual condition. Anyone can claim to follow Christ when the worship band is playing their favorite song, but the real test is whether the gospel changes the hard moments of life, like how to handle a fussing toddler or an incompetent store clerk. Those are the moments where genuine gospel belief must govern our response.

So, what’s the answer to functional gospel disconnect? The first step is one of the most important—recognize there are gaps in applying the gospel to our lives. God gives grace to the humble (James 4:6), and humbly recognizing our lack of applying the gospel is necessary.

That leads to better understanding God’s Word. We can’t apply what we don’t know. Knowing God’s truth inevitably leads to applying God’s truth. Third, ask the Lord for wisdom (James 1:5). Though Scripture won’t give every detail for handling disgruntled in-laws, it does give applicable principles. Wisdom determines how to accurately apply God’s Word to the practical areas of life.

Finally, commit yourself to apply the Christian worldview to all areas of life (Joshua 24:15). Turning away from a gospel disconnect is hard—we become engrained in our habits and responses. But the cost is worth the blessing of fully following Christ. God graciously provides for every facet of the Christian life when we do things His way.