Children’s ministers’ retreat coming to Camdenton

CAMDENTON – Children’s ministers from around the state are invited to a retreat Nov. 2-4 at the Old Kinderhook Lodge in Camdenton. This year, the retreat features guest speaker Jeremy Echols, director of family ministry at The Glade Church, Mt. Juliet, Tenn.

Echols’ ministry calling is to make the message of Christ clear in the lives of children, and to pour into those who minister to children. Before coming to The Glade Church, Echols’ ministry experience included volunteering in his local church with kids ministry, young married couples, and men’s groups, while serving as a leader with Lifeway’s CentriKid Camps for almost two decades.

Echols enjoys reading and kayaking with his family. Echols and his wife, Emily, have been married 22 years and have a daughter, Madison.

Organizing the retreat on behalf of the Missouri Baptist Convention is Jamie Brown, an MBC childhood ministry strategist, who brings considerable experience to the position.

Children’s ministers interested in attending the retreat may get more information by contacting Brown at jbrown@mobaptist.org.