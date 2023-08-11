MMO supports ethnic churches, youth evangelism

JEFFERSON CITY (MBC) – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports more than two dozen ministries in Missouri. This year’s theme is taken from Romans 10:15: “How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news.”

The MMO Eight Days of Prayer are Sept. 10-17. Following are two short stories about how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

The nations in Missouri: Engaging 50 ethnic congregations

Omar Segovia speaks several languages and travels extensively across Missouri in an effort to start new churches among diverse people groups that have come to live in our state. This is part of an ambitious effort by Segovia and the MBC Multiplying Churches group to help churches identify unreached people groups in Missouri and plant new churches among them.

Currently, the MBC engages about 50 ethnic congregations from 15 different people groups. As one example, Burmese pastors in Columbia are partnering with the MBC and Pastor Ah Lay Yang (Yang Saya Shar) at CrossPointe Gospel Baptist Church to encourage believers from Myanmar (formerly Burma) to carry out mission work together.

Pray for:

• Omar Segovia and the MBC Multiplying Churches group

• Pastor Yang and fellow Burmese believers in Columbia

“Couldn’t go on without Jesus”: Sharing the gospel at YEC

Ricky was one of 300 students attending the Youth Evangelism Conference (YEC) in January at Freshwater Church in Jefferson City. The annual two-day event encourages students to understand the gospel and share their faith. And it changed Ricky’s life.

Ricky sent a text message to Bruce Turner, director of student ministries at First Baptist Church in Jackson, explaining that he had invited Jesus into his heart. He told Bruce that a sense of urgency filled him, and he couldn’t go on without Jesus in his life another day.

Pray for:

• Students like Ricky, who hear the gospel at YEC

• The MBC’s Making Disciples group, which organizes YEC each year.