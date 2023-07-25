BSAAM conference to be held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – The Baptist Secretaries and Administrative Assistants of Missouri (BSAAM) is set to hold its annual conference on September 18-19, 2023 at National Heights Baptist Church in Springfield. This year’s theme: Stronger Together. “And if one can overpower him who is alone, two can resist him. A cord of three strands is not quickly torn apart.” Ecclesiastes 4:12 (NASB).

BSAAM welcomes and encourages all secretaries and other office personnel that are active members of Southern Baptist churches or retired from such offices to become members. Upon payment of dues, members receive access to a Facebook group where they can connect with fellow members across the state, receive updates about upcoming events, tips and tricks as well as day-to-day encouragement. Members also receive discounted rates to the annual conference and voting rights at the annual meeting which is held at the end of the conference.

BSAAM welcomes Wanda Shellenbarger of the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home as keynote speaker and Becki Kelley as worship leader. Breakout sessions include “A Waste of Time, Money, and Effort: Let’s talk about the Missouri Baptist Convention”, “Intro to Digital Marketing”, “Church Related Financial Issues”, “Writing Tools for Ministry Impact”, “What is Microsoft 365 and Teams” and more. Lunches are provided and numerous door prizes are handed out each year. We always have a good time together and come home refreshed and ready to tackle our responsibilities with a renewed spirit.

Membership forms, conference registration forms and conference schedules can be downloaded at https://www.baamissouri.org or find us on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/groups/bsaamissouri.