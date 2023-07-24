Salvation through a sign

People often quip about wanting a “sign from God” before they will change. Recently, a vendor at the Ozark campus came to faith in Christ after viewing a Bible verse scrolling on a video kiosk at the campus. This gentleman, like so many who visit our Baptist Homes campuses, immediately experienced an environment that was different from other senior communities.

At Baptist Homes, one does not need to go far to see that our commitment to being a distinctly Christian ministry goes beyond having Baptist in our name. Being unapologetically Christian and unashamedly Baptist is reflected in our daily activities. Morning staff meetings begin in prayer. Campus pastors visit each resident each week. Daily soul-care activities such as Bible study, mission projects, prayer meetings, and weekly worship provide residents and neighbors with ample opportunities to grow spiritually.

The spiritual health of each campus begins with Licensed Nursing Home Administrators who are committed Christians, active in their local churches. Our campus pastors are men of God committed to the Baptist Faith & Message 2000. Most are graduates of our Baptist universities and seminaries and many have advanced training in Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE).

The Baptist Homes difference may serve as a “sign” to those who are wondering if residential care is a viable option. While aging at home (also called “aging in place”) is growing in popularity, the social isolation it causes can be detrimental. Addressing the challenges of one’s activities of daily living and medication management can be overwhelming. My wife, Julie, spent the past several months caring for her aging parents in Minnesota, both of whom have since passed. One of her reflections was, “dying at home was not such a good idea.”

It is important for families to consider the various options when talking to their healthcare professionals. If the time comes that you or a loved one would benefit from independent living, assisted living, or nursing care, consider not just the amenities; look at the opportunities to continue to grow in Christ.

Here are five questions many fail to consider when exploring senior care options:

1. Will my church be a part of my care plan?

2. Is prayer a part of the community culture?

3. Is there a campus pastor or chaplain available?

4. Can I start or participate in Bible Studies and prayer groups?

5. Are there volunteer or ministry opportunities for my church in this community?

Baptist Homes is one of many providers of quality senior care. However, I hope this article points to some of the Baptist Homes distinctives that set this ministry apart as a provider of Christlike, compassionate care at each of our nine locations.