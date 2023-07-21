Uncontainable joy

Food storage containers are handy beasts. That’s why most of us have that one cabinet full of them. Open the cabinet door, release the little brutes, they tumble out in a beast party of happy-clattery plastic.

They’re the best. But also sometimes they’re the worst. Because: nine containers. Fifty-two lids. And none of those lids fit any of the nine containers. You can try to force a near-fit if you want. But it’s a Cinderella shoe on a mean stepsister.

Making do with a lid that’s too loose is plain dangerous. You can find yourself pulling your leftover chili down from the top fridge shelf while the leaky lid drizzles chili-drippings all down your favorite shirt. As for forcing a fit that’s too tight, all food containers should probably have a warning label. It’s not only dangerous, but tricky. You have to get your container full of vegetable soup in a headlock and work to wedge about six of your fingernails between the lid and the tub. At that point, you’re about one Samson-sized yank away from a catastrophic soup-plosion. If it’s alphabet soup, I’m thinking you’ve got about three chapters of clean-up.

And none of those stains are coming out.

On the opposite end of the soupy continuum, do you ever think about a souped-up joy? A joy that’s inexpressible – even when you have more than the average alphabet at your disposal? It’s a joy too big for words. Joy filled with glory. Peter teaches us about that inexpressible joy in our saving Jesus. “Though you have not seen him, you love him; though not seeing him now, you believe in him, and you rejoice with inexpressible and glorious joy, because you are receiving the goal of your faith, the salvation of your souls” (1 Peter 1:8-9 CSB).

It’s a joy more massive than mere feeling. It beautifully spills over into every part of life. But with no stains. Instead, every splash is a treasure.

Jesus gave us a poignant parable illustrating this treasured joy. “The kingdom of heaven is like treasure, buried in a field, that a man found and reburied. Then in his joy he goes and sells everything he has and buys that field” (Matthew 13:44 CSB).

“In his joy.” Uncontainable, overflowing joy in discovering a forever-sized relationship with a loving God. We would give away everything and anything we own to experience the fullness of this delight. And the glorious all-powerful God who loves us has given it freely through Jesus.

Every time I sing, “I’ve got the joy, joy, joy…” I land with a smile on “down in my heart to stay.” To stay. It’s sealed. Secure. There’s an inexpressible, uncontainable joy that’s ever the perfect fit for every heart.

Lord, lead us into the deepest discovery of the joy of knowing and experiencing Your greatness. May we be inspired more and more to delight in the treasure of knowing You. Let us bask in Your love, and in its sureness. O the treasure of this uncontainable joy!

Uncontainable joy? Needless to say, it’s infinitely better than uncontainer-able soup. I considered making a point of how intently I stewed on this but decided I would let it go. Relatedly, that plastic butter tub from 1992? Yeah, you should probably let that handy beast go too.