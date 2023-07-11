WMU introduces Missouri Acteens Council members

POPLAR BLUFF – At the recent Missouri WMU Missions Celebration, three young women were introduced as the 2023 Missouri Acteens Council – Celia Shortell and Cefronia Shortell from Independence Baptist Church, Richland, and Hannah Stahlman, Lighthouse Baptist Church, Union.

The girls who apply and are selected to serve on the council must meet the following requirements:

• completed ninth – twelfth grade;

• a Christian and member of a Missouri Baptist church;

• active in an Acteens organization; and

• exhibit a missional lifestyle.

Selection of the council is made by the MWMU Student Mission Consultant, Sarah Schmitt, in consultation with state student leadership. The Acteens Council will work with Schmitt in planning student events in the coming year. They will also assist by serving as pages at MWMU Board meetings and MWMU Missions Celebrations.

When asked what being on the Acteens Council meant to them each girl mentioned how it had strengthened their faith. Cefronia said, “This has made me realize I want to be a missionary. God has struck me in the heart and it won’t go away.”

“Being on the council helps me learn more about God’s work and I hope He will use me through this to lead others to Christ,” answered Hannah.

Celia replied, “I’ve seen how much people care about Christ and it has helped me in my own journey.”

The girls’ term will end at the April 2024 MWMU Missions Celebration in Warrensburg. If you are interested in applying for next year’s Acteens Council or want more information about student missions, contact Sarah Schmitt, Student Missions/MyMISSION consultant at sarahschmitt777@gmail.com.

If you would like to learn more about Missouri WMU visit our website www.mobaptist.org/wmu.