MBU named top workplace for 11th consecutive year

ST. LOUIS (MBU) – Missouri Baptist University has been named a 2023 Top Workplace by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for the 11th consecutive year. MBU remains the only higher education institution in the St. Louis area to receive this award for so many years.

“We are delighted to once again be named a top workplace in the region,” said University President Dr. Keith Ross. “This significant recognition affirms MBU’s steadfast commitment to cultivate a culture that supports and promotes a healthy work-life balance, empowering our exceptional faculty and staff to be flourishing employees. The MBU community continues to share a common purpose to deepen and expand the University’s distinctively Christian mission,” Ross said.

The list of Top Workplaces in St. Louis is based on a survey conducted by the firm Energage, LLC. The firm uses employee engagement technology to gather feedback from employees across the area to determine the best places to work. The anonymous survey measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are, according to Energage, “critical to an organization’s success,” including mission alignment, execution and connection.

This year’s report showcased the cultural excellence within MBU, emphasizing the work-life balance faculty and staff create, promote and enjoy. The University offers employees significant time off with vacation, sick days and nine paid holidays. Also, being a university, MBU grants employees spring breaks and Christmas breaks per department requirements, giving employees ample time to rest and spend with their loved ones.

Missouri Baptist University is a Christ-centered university located in St. Louis. MBU offers more than 40 undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees in education, business and religion and the Doctor of Education. In addition to its 66-acre West St. Louis County campus, MBU offers degree programs at regional learning centers throughout the St. Louis metro area and online. For more information, visit www.mobap.edu or call 1-877-434-1115.