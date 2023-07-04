Seasons change: Embrace it!

I find immense joy in witnessing the transitions that occur throughout the year! They serve as a profound reminder of God’s boundless creativity and diversity. Not only do the seasons undergo transformations, but the seasons of our lives do as well. While some of these changes can be welcoming, like getting your dream job, getting married, and completing a home remodel. Others can be discouraging, like losing your dream job, never-ending home remodel, or a spouse passing away. How we approach and navigate these seasons can significantly impact our well-being and the lives of those around us.

Lately, I have been reflecting on some shifting seasons in my own life. After dedicating 17 months of service to a remarkable congregation in mid-Missouri, they have extended a call to a new pastor. Ok, so he is not so much a “new” pastor as he is a “used” pastor. (Although I think he has a lot of good miles left on him, I know he will do well.)

My wife has also recently experienced changing seasons as her visiting professorship concluded in May, leading her to accept a full-time position here in Jefferson City. We will both work in the same city, just a few blocks apart on the fifth floor of our respective buildings. However, her building has windows, while mine does not. (She mentioned something about riding together and me dropping her off at the front door of her building on cold and rainy mornings, which I will gladly do.) As a result, we will again look to relocate to Jefferson City. We have lived in four different places over the last six years and look forward to putting down some roots and developing a community.

Even institutions need to change from time to time. The church votes to replace the mauve carpet, a long-tenured pastor retires, and the organ is moved off the stage. These changes in season can be painful but are necessary. Missouri Baptists will soon face such a change as a search for a new Executive Director/Treasurer has begun. We can go kicking and screaming into a new season, like wearing our winter coat into July and then complaining about how hot it is. Or we can decide to trust that the Lord is with us; He has led or allowed us to enter that season for His purpose and design.

The Missouri Baptist Foundation has also entered a new season as we enter the world of individual investing. For more than 75 years, MBF has helped Missouri Baptists “Advance the Gospel,” by developing, managing, and distributing funds. We have always served (and will continue to serve) individuals through estate and gift planning and providing trustee services, but we took a big step by adding individual investing last March.

Qualifying individuals May apply to invest in the MBF Cash Fund. The fund currently offers an annualized rate of 4.75% for June. You can take the first steps by visiting www.mbfn.org/icf or contacting us at (573)-761-0717 for more information and to initiate the application process.

Are you going through a change of season in your own life? Embrace it! Go buy a new pair of flip-flops, make some lemonade, enjoy what you can, and fondly remember what God gave you, even if it were only for a season.