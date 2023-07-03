Immanuel Baptist, Bethany, hosts Harrison Baptist Association’s evangelism rally

BETHANY – The Evangelism Rally over the Memorial Day weekend (Pentecost Sunday) at Immanuel Baptist Church here sponsored by the Harrison Baptist Association offered training in how to share Jesus with the community.

“We’ve discovered some just need training to increase their boldness,” Ryan Kunce, evangelism director for Harrison Baptist Association and lead pastor of First Baptist Church of Bethany, said.

“Our first rally was last year,” Kunce continued, “and we were pleased with the direction that it took our churches. One lady said she didn’t think about the Spirit being the speaker (during evangelism encounters).”

John Mohler, director of missions for Harrison Baptist Association, agreed.

“Many Christians are not getting out,” he said, “and sharing Christ because they feel that they won’t know what to say. Our job is to go and share, God is responsible for the results.”

The rally training started at 2:30 pm, then at 3:30 pm, the group was sent out to share with those in the community. Then they returned at 6:30 pm for the rally and dinner.

“We sent them out in groups of three,” Kunce said. “One would remain in the car to pray while the other two went to the door. One person would be the speaker and the other person would handle any interference like a crying baby or a dog.”

“We use wrist bands with colors to tell the salvation story,” Kunce said. “The wristbands have Scripture on them as well. We pray with them and share the Scriptures.”

Mohler said, “Prayer is important when we go out and knock on doors. There are lots of hurting people out there and all our groups had a positive experience. They were able to share the Scriptures on the wristband and give them as a gift. The sharing groups reported two salvations.”

“We offer the folks we visit an opportunity to participate in Bible study,” Kunce said. “We also provide the information to the church closest to where the house is located for follow-up.

“The Rally actually happens when we gather back at the church for dinner and testimony,” Kunce added. “We worship and celebrate what happened during the share time. Joy is the key experience even if they are denied an opportunity to share, because we are doing this for the Lord. He did so much for us, we need to tell others. No matter what happens, it is the sovereignty of God.”

Mohler said, “These participants are experiencing Christ. As they move out in obedience, Christ works through them and they come home with a new excitement and passion.”