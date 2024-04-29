Baptist Homes dubbed a ‘Best Christian Workplace’

JEFFERSON CITY – The Best Christian Workplaces Institute (BCWI), a research-based consulting firm, has announced that the Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries (BHHM) corporate office has been certified as a 2024 Best Christian Workplace.

To achieve certification, organizations must complete the Best Christian Workplaces Institute employee engagement survey and meet predetermined standards of excellence. Employees of BHHM’s corporate and regional staff answered more than fifty questions measuring employee satisfaction in terms of organizational commitment, Christian witness, supervisory effectiveness, opportunities for personal growth and development, teamwork, communication, and fairness of pay and benefits. Additional open-ended questions provided an opportunity for leaders to gain insight into what employees think and ways they might improve.

Rodney Harrison, Baptist Homes president, noted, “We began the BCWI process to help identify opportunities for improvement. Given the ongoing challenges created by pandemic and organizational change, our goal was to see how Baptist Homes compared to peer groups. We are truly overjoyed to have achieved certification during our first survey.”

The Baptist Homes corporate office had an exceptional 98 percent staff participation among all regional and corporate staff. BHHM joins Bethesda Health (Texas) and Buckner International (Texas) as senior care providers recognized by BCWI. Prominent Missouri organizations with the Best Christian Workplace recognition include Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (Kansas City) and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (Independence).

David Sundeen, VP for Organizational Care and Culture said, “Becoming a certified Best Christian Workplace is an honor for our staff and organization. It confirms the pride Missouri Baptists have about the work and direction of Baptist Homes. It also gives us the ability to strategically address how to maximize our strengths and minimize our weaknesses.”

The BHHM is supported in part by Missouri Baptist giving through the Cooperative Program.