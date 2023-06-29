Missouri Baptist evangelist Ron Mills takes hope to the desperate

BLUE SPRINGS – Ron Mills was desperate over 37 years ago and needed hope. Once he found it, he’s brought it since 1987 to other desperate people as a vocational evangelist. That includes providing hope to those in churches where Mills also sees the need for repentance, holiness, and restoration.

“From time to time,” Mills says, “I went to church as a child and was exposed to the gospel as a teenager.” Despite that, the church was never part of his priorities.

In 1980, he and his wife Cheryl were experiencing financial and marital problems, along with the extreme physical illness of their daughter.

“I became aware that I was not in control of the circumstances surrounding my life. Depression set in and a desperation for help.”

In February 1980, Mills saw a TV program that created a glimmer of hope. He started reading the Bible, which gave him “a new source of hope.”

A month later he repented from his sin, asked God to forgive him, and invited Christ to be his Lord. He followed up with baptism, then preached his first sermon in September.

“The Lord performed many wonderful miracles in my early Christian life,” Mills says, “which deepened my love for my Savior and brought about some very rapid growth. God not only healed the relationship between my wife and I, but made our marriage better than I ever expected it could be.”

“Two weeks after my conversion God restored the health of my daughter,” Mills says. “The desire for the things of the world simply vanished as I truly became a new creation in Christ Jesus!”

Today, the Millses are active in First Baptist, Blue Springs, when not ministering elsewhere.

About six months after he was saved Mills says he began sensing a burden to see not only lost people come to Christ but to see a heaven-sent revival in the church.

“The more I saw of Christians, the more I was reminded why lost folks didn’t want anything to do with the church.”

“Even as a new Christian with limited knowledge of the Word of God, I knew all was not right with the body of Christ. This burden continued to grow to the point that I could no longer deny the calling of the Lord to ‘Go and stir my people.’

“After surrendering my life to ministering to the body of Christ, there was an immediate confirmation from the Holy Spirit that this was God’s will. I really don’t believe I could ever be fulfilled doing anything other than preaching the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Now, Mills as a member of the Missouri Baptist Fellowship of Evangelists preaches 35-45 engagements annually in Missouri and other states besides. He’s also preached in 12 foreign countries. Preaching events include revival meetings, conferences and conventions, winter Bible studies, youth camps, and senior adult Bible studies.

In 2020 Ron Mills Ministry “took a drastic turn from ministry in church buildings, to benevolence ministry in the community,” he says.

Before entering the preaching ministry, he was an auto mechanic. That experience moved him over the last three years in the direction helping unemployed families with car repairs and other needs.

“We don’t charge for labor and most of the time we provide parts as well,” Mills says. “I am also pretty good with handyman stuff so we do a lot of home repair: washing machines, refrigerators, plumbing, and electrical.” As with autos, parts and labor are supplied at no charge.

“I’ve discovered that when I repair someone’s car or house for free, people are willing to listen to an explanation of the plan of salvation through Jesus Christ. These past three years, we’ve seen as many, if not more, decisions for Jesus, than during any time of our evangelistic ministry.”

Mills’ ministry is supported by a prayer team of volunteers who are connected through e-mail.

“Prayer Partners scattered all over the world pray for a need when I send them an email,” Mills says. “I also send them a weekly video of encouragement, devotional, Bible study, and plan of salvation.”

He posts needs and videos to his website, as well as his social media YouTube and FaceBook channels.

Contact Mills through the ministry’s website (www.ruhb.com) or via email at ronmills@ruhb.com.