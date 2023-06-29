HLGU computer science department to host LEGO Events this summer

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – The Hannibal-LaGrange University Computer Science Department will be hosting a series of upcoming events for students using the popular LEGO building blocks.

The LEGO Learning Play Date, titled “LEGO Nation,” will give students the opportunity to learn about and build famous places from across the United States. There will be three dates to choose from – July 5 from 10am to noon, July 12 from 1pm to 3pm, and August 2 from 10am to noon. The cost is $30 and will be a fundraiser for the Computer Services Department for CS events in the Fall. It is open to kids who completed Kindergarten and above. The event will be held at the HLGU Partee Center in the Computer Services wing and is limited to 15 participants.

The LEGO Robotics Camp will allow students to build and program an EV3 LEGO robot. It will be held on August 7-11 from 9am to 11am each day. The cost is $100. It is open to students going into 4th grade or older. The event will be held at the HLGU Partee Center in the Computer Services wing and is limited to 15 participants.

To signup for either of these events, email Michelle Todd at mtodd@hlg.edu or call 573-629-3202.

