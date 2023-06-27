Committee releases video update on search for new MBC Executive Director

JEFFERSON CITY – The Executive Director search committee of the Missouri Baptist Convention’s executive board released a video update, June 23.

“Recently, we have worked through the recommendations of good and godly men that you have presented to us, men within our state and men across the nation,” search committee chairman Wesley Vance said on the video.

The search committee accepted recommendations throughout the month of May, and the window for submitting recommendations is now closed.

In the video update, Vance urged Missouri Baptists to pray for the committee.

“As we’re entering into this conversation with these men,” Vance said, “we’re going to ask you to pray for us. Pray that the right man, God’s man, would be identified in this process. Pray for him in the ministry post that he is currently in, because it will be a transition as God moves him out of that ministry post into this critical role in the life of Missouri Baptists.”

To watch the video and other updates about the search process, visit the MBC website at https://mobaptist.org/executive-director.