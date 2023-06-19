‘Keep Missouri Pro-Life’ rally set for June 24

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Right to Life announced a “Keep Missouri Pro-Life” rally that will take place at the Capitol Rotunda here, June 24.

“June 24th will forever be known as the day when the U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision was overturned,” a press release from Missouri Right to Life stated. “It is the day when power was given back to the States to protect life. Also, on that day, all of our pro-life efforts over these many years allowed Missouri to become the first state in the U.S. to ban abortion. We must continue to protect life more than ever.

“Missouri Right to Life will host an annual time of celebration to ‘Keep Missouri Pro-Life’ inside the Capitol Rotunda Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 10:30am-12:30pm. We will celebrate life through meet and greets with pregnancy resource centers and maternity homes, prayer by local pastors with music and encouragement to walk the Capitol halls in prayer. Please join us for these 2 short hours in celebrating life this June 24th. You truly make a difference when you stand and when you pray for what you believe, so take this opportunity to enjoy it inside our beautiful state capitol building this year on June 24th.”