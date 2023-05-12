Currence to be renominated as SBC registration secretary

JEFFERSON CITY (BP) – Missouri pastor Jon Nelson announced Tuesday, April 25, that he intends to nominate Don Currence, mayor of Ozark, and administrative pastor at First Baptist, Ozark, for the office of SBC Registration Secretary.

“It is my honor and joy to nominate Don Currence for Registration Secretary at the 2023 SBC in New Orleans,” said Nelson, pastor of Soma Community Church in Jefferson City.

“Don accomplishes his duties with the highest standard of ethics and professionalism, and his humility and integrity in fulfilling this role should make us as Southern Baptist feel confidence in our processes at our annual meeting. In my time getting to know Don, he has shown a passion for everyone he serves, whether in his church, city or our convention.”

Currence served the last three Annual Meetings as registration secretary—2018, 2019 and 2021. Before being elected to the role, Currence had assisted longtime registration secretary Jim Wells for 12 years. He has served at First Baptist Ozark for 30 years, and earlier this month, he was elected mayor of Ozark, a town of 20,000 in Southwest Missouri near Branson.

According to Annual Church Profile information, First Baptist Ozark reported 14 baptisms in 2022 and averaged 408 in weekly worship. The church collected $1,602,724 total undesignated receipts, with $106,691.04 (6.66 percent) given through the Cooperative Program. The church also gave $45,770.50 to the 2022 Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and an additional $19,932.70 to the 2022 Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.

Currence has served as a trustee for New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (NOBTS) as well as in numerous state and local Baptist association leadership roles in both Missouri and Louisiana.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., and a master’s from the NOBTS in 1981.

He and his wife Cheta have two adult daughters, Hannah and Leah.