Thomas Elliott, son-in-law of Roy Honeycutt, killed in bank shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (BP) – A crisp spring morning turned deadly Monday morning (Apr. 10) when a gunman opened fire inside the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. Four people were killed and multiple others were injured, including two police officers, before the Louisville Metro Police killed the gunman, according to LMPD.

Police released the identity of the victims as:

– Joshua Barrick, 40

– Thomas Elliot, 63

– Juliana Farmer, 45

– James Tutt, 64

Thomas Elliot was the son-in-law of Roy Honeycutt, former president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (SBTS), according to a seminary release.

LMPD identified the gunman as Connor Sturgeon, 25, an employee of Old National Bank.

Below is the full statement from Mohler:

The Southern Seminary family expresses deep sympathy to the family of Thomas Elliott, killed in the mass shooting today at Old National Bank. Mr. Elliott was a leader in Kentucky business and political life. Most importantly, he was husband to Maryanne (Honeycutt) Elliott, daughter of the late Dr. Roy Lee Honeycutt, 8th president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and his wife June. Dr. Honeycutt served as president from 1982 to 1993. Our love and prayers are with Maryanne Honeycutt Elliott, her two daughters, Katherine and Emily Dotson, the entire Elliott family, and Maryanne’s sweet mother, June Honeycutt, who served so faithfully alongside her husband at Southern Seminary.

We also pray for our entire community, with so many families bearing an unspeakable burden of grief and loss today.

Please join us also in praying for those currently receiving medical care, some in critical condition, in the wake of this shooting.