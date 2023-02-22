MBC Historical Commission scholarship deadline approaches

JEFFERSON CITY – The deadline for a scholarship to four higher education institutions is quickly approaching.

Four $2000 Baptist Heritage scholarships are being offered by the Missouri Baptist Historical Commission in partnership with the participating schools. The deadline for submissions is April 1, 2023 to the Missouri Baptist Heritage Scholarship, Executive Office, 400 East High Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101-3253. Rules and details can be found at baptistparchments.org.

The awarding of scholarships will be based on an application and a five-to-ten page historical essay on some aspect of Baptist life, not counting cover and citations pages.

The scholarships are offered to current and future students at Hannibal LaGrange University, Hannibal; Missouri Baptist University, St. Louis; Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar; and Spurgeon College, Kansas City.

Winners will be chosen by the Commission at a spring meeting.