Missouri a battleground for next generation

EDITOR’S NOTE: Timothy Faber is Legislative Liaison for the Missouri Baptist Convention.

The 2023 legislative session is in full swing. … In fact, at times they are in overdrive. One committee in the House began a hearing on several bills related to LGB and transgender issues in our public schools. The hearing lasted for over nine hours – until 2 o’clock in the morning!

To the casual observer, it would simply seem that politicians are inefficient and cannot accomplish anything. But one doesn’t have to look very deep to see that such is not the case. In fact, far from being government inefficiency such hearings reveals that what is really going on is a great battle for the children of our state.

Missouri has not been in the media like Loudin County Virginia and other places. This inattention has caused many to think we don’t face the same issues. Many Missourians have been lulled to sleep thinking there will never be a transgender student in their daughter’s locker room at school, or biological males taking their daughter’s spot on the sports team. Because certainly the school in their community would never allow pornography in the library or drag queen shows at events where children are present. And of course, Missouri is a much too conservative place to ever allow the mutilation and permanent sterilization of children.

Wrong on all five counts.

First, we must ask ourselves when was the last time we heard a sermon addressing any of these issues? Or a Sunday School Lesson or other Bible Study? Who among us can articulate a reasonable defense for opposing such vile behavior? Or do we oppose such evil simply because of peer pressure within our little circles of interaction?

Second, are we praying as we should for those who serve us? Do we recognize the valuable work they do, or do we slander them by considering politics too dirty or unworthy of our attention, and those who serve there as always being a part of the problem?

In that hearing of the General Laws committee, there were men and women fighting tirelessly for your children and grandchildren, and mine. They are fighting for our children … like kings of old would fight over land and territory. Not everyone in the fight is on the side of good. Sometimes, the most ardent and passionate warriors are on the side of evil.

Fortunately, many in our state legislature are fighting for the right. But they get tired. They are often misunderstood and slandered. They may at times wonder if it is worth it to fight any longer….after all, doesn’t the Bible say that in the last days things will go from bad to worse? Why not just go home and live in peace? Because they have been called to fight. We all have been called to fight for truth and righteousness. So pray for those who are engaged in the war on our behalf.

If you are interested in watching this nine hour battle you may do so here: https://house.mo.gov/MediaCenter.aspx?selected=DebateArchive and then scroll down to the General Laws hearing on Jan. 24.