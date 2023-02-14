Missouri DR assessing partnership possibilities in Turkey following earthquake

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Disaster Relief (MODR) has called Missouri Baptists to pray and give as they assess possibilities for partnering in response to an earthquake in Turkey and Syria that has killed more than 35,000 people and injured many more.

Last fall, Missouri Baptists voted to create a partnership between MODR and SEND Relief in Turkey and Central Asia.

On Friday, Feb. 10, MODR released the following update (in italics) via email: