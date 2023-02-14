Missouri DR assessing partnership possibilities in Turkey following earthquake

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Disaster Relief (MODR) has called Missouri Baptists to pray and give as they assess possibilities for partnering in response to an earthquake in Turkey and Syria that has killed more than 35,000 people and injured many more.
The record-breaking and historically significant earthquake in Turkey/Syria continues to wreak havoc for the people affected. Thousands have died and many more thousands have injuries. The economic impact alone will affect Turkey for some time.
We are in close communication with our international partner, Send Relief. On the ground partners are working closely with local groups to provide resources to those in need. Thousands of blankets and water bottles continue to be distributed.
No volunteers are being sent at this time. However, there MAY be a need in the future. If interested, sign up here: www.modr.org/turkey-volunteer-sign-up Right now the best way to help is praying and giving.
Prayer requests include:
- Pray for local search and rescue teams as they continue rescuing residents trapped under rubble.
- Pray for those needing shelter in Turkey and Syria.
- Pray for those grieving in the loss of loved ones in the disaster.
- Pray for many who have been displaced during the cold of winter and are sleeping in winter temperatures outside.
- Pray for those devastated by loss in Turkey and Syria.
- Pray for those in Syria, who have already been living in the crisis of ongoing violence and conflict, who now have been impacted by natural disaster that only compounds the suffering of northern Syria.
- Pray for believers in the affected areas as they seek to minister in the crisis.
- Pray for responding partners and their families as many of them have experienced trauma in the disaster.
- Pray for assessment and responding partners as they travel into affected areas and for traveling safety.
If you would like to give to support earthquake relief efforts, go to modr.org/give or make a check out to Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief, designate it for earthquake relief and mail it to: Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief, 400 E. High St., Jefferson City, MO 65101.