‘Best of times, worst of times’

“It was the best of times…it was the worst of times.” You have probably heard these words before, but before you expend too much brain power trying to come up with the source, let me go ahead and tell you that author Charles Dickens wrote them. You may know him from his work, A Christmas Carol. However, this quote is actually from another of his writings, A Tale of Two Cities.

While at first, it may seem odd I am not using a quote from A Christmas Carol, the more one considers those opening words, the more relevant they become; “…it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way….”

Although Dickens wrote those words over 150 years ago, they are relevant even today. I argue what we see depends upon where we look. We can surely see great foolishness, darkness and despair. However, during this Christmas season, I urge all of us to consider the wisdom, light and hope all around us, which can always be found if we just take the time to look. We will need a “little Christmas” and may need a lot of it.

In 2 Kings 16, the “bad” king, Ahaz, faces a dilemma. His allies have turned into his enemies while his real enemy (Assyria) is on the move. In this “rock and a hard place” moment, God sends him Isaiah with a word of promise and hope. His victory is sure, and he can choose any sign for God to fulfill as proof. (Don’t you wish God had made such an offer to you?)

However, instead of leaping at that chance, he rejects it, denying God’s help, comfort, and counsel. But, God, not thwarted, still gives a sign of hope, “Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son and shall call his name Immanuel (Isaiah 7). The promise of immediate temporary relief from his circumstances would be in the birth and reign of a new king, a “good” king named Hezekiah. However, Isaiah 9 points to a permanent relief and hope, the Messiah who would be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace.

In times of darkness, Christmas reminds us of the temporary goodness and joy found at this time of year. The lights, the trees, the gatherings, and the joy. But it is only a foretaste of a permanent sort of Christmas that will happen when the faithful Immanuel truly and finally becomes God with us.

So, for those who are “bah humbug” during the holidays and focusing only on who will not be here for Christmas, embrace the fun, the lights, give gifts and put up Christmas decorations. It may be a brief and imperfect reminder of the promise (like Hezekiah), but it all points to an everlasting and soon-coming King who will be with us!

Merry Christmas!