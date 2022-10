ST. LOUIS – Canaan Baptist Church here will be hosting a Celebration of All Nations at their church, Oct. 23, prior to the Missouri Baptist Convention’s annual meeting in nearby St. Charles.

Many ethnic congregations from across the state will participate in Canaan’s 10:30 a.m. service. Afterward, there will be lunch, followed by breakout sessions from 1-3pm and a multiethnic worship celebration from 4-6:30pm.

Canaan Baptist Church is located at 5409 Baumgartner Rd., St. Louis, MO 63129.