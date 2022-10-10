Young to be nominated as 2nd VP at MBC annual meeting

ST. CHARLES – Richard Young, senior pastor at South Haven Baptist Church, Belton, will be nominated for second vice president at the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) annual meeting here, Oct. 24-25, according to Victor Boll, South Haven’s pastor of discipleship/evangelism and mobilization.

“Dr. Richard Young is a great man of integrity,” Boll said. “He’s a hands on leader in evangelism and missions.”

Young currently serves as chair for the stewardship committee for The Baptist Homes & Health Care Ministries, Boll added.

As reported previously, Chris Williams, pastor of Fellowship Church, Greenwood, will be nominated for MBC president; and Wesley Vance, executive pastor at Crossway Baptist Church, Springfield, will be nominated for first vice president. No nominations had been made for MBC recording secretary at press time.