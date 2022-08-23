Blue Springs church blessed by abundance of pastors

BLUE SPRINGS – Lindy Reed, senior pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Blue Springs, is excited to see what is happening among his congregation. “We are having baptisms every week,” he said, “and in addition to new people, four other pastors are members of the church.”

Reed reported that retired pastors John Holt, Bob McCutcheon, and Dan Griffin along with current seminary student, James Milam, join him in service to the church.

“It is unbelievable as we watch people step up to serve,” he continued. “It is fun to go to church.”

James Milam, current seminary student at Midwestern, agreed with Reed. “Having pastors in the congregation is a tremendous asset,” he said. “We have almost 200 years of preaching, knowledge and experience among the men.”

“They’ve been an inspiration to me,” Milam said, “because I can see them digging in to share the love of Jesus. They are excellent examples that we never retire from serving the Lord.”

Milam teaches the adult Bible Study class during the Sunday School hour and three of the pastors participate in the class.

Bridget Titus, church secretary, is also a member of the class. “It means so much to hear their contributions to the lesson,” she said. “It is comforting to the entire congregation to see these men working together and to know we have them shepherding us.”

“Although John Holt has had recent medical issues,” Reed said, “during the two years that he and his wife, Pat, have been members, he has served many roles. He taught the devotion at the monthly men’s prayer breakfast, and he has served in pulpit supply for me. He encourages the entire congregation with his contagious smile.”

“It is wonderful support,” Reed explained, “to see these men step up with their special talents and skills to serve the Lord.”

He pointed out that Dan Griffin was a former counselor at Sonrise Biblical Counseling in Ozark, MO and is leading a class to provide practical caring skills.

“Sonrise Baptist Church offered a counseling ministry,” Griffin said. “It is especially helpful because counseling services can be expensive, and these were free. It is also important to have a biblical base. The class that I’m teaching now gives advice on helping care for others going through loneliness, grief, or other difficulties.”

Bob McCutcheon, another teaching pastor, is teaching a new members class. “All in this church are friendly,” he said, “and the church is growing. Lindy is a fine evangelist, and the people are responding. Last Sunday, five were baptized and four of them were adults.”

“It is wonderful to watch and experience the Holy Spirit moving in such a powerful way,” Milam said. “We are blessed because we had focused prayer on growth and now, we are inundated with people.”

Milam went on to point out that through Reed’s preaching the Lord is connecting with those attending. “His focus is evangelism, and he is faithfully preaching the Word out of the Bible.”

“Even in our Bible Study class,” Milam continued, “we don’t use a quarterly, we use the Bible. We are currently studying Mark and it is wonderful to hear the three pastors in my class share insights on a deep level.”

Although it is unusual, Reed participates in the Sunday Bible class. “That’s just the kind of guy he is,” Milam said. “A good shepherd smells like his sheep. He just wants to be around us.”

Milam also pointed out the pastors’ participation in Vacation Bible School (VBS). “Dan shared about missions and along with his wife, made jewelry for the children. “Reed, McCutcheon and one of the deacons challenged the children with a goal and when the children exceeded the goal, the three men got a pie in the face,” he said. “The kids loved it.”

Milam summed up the alliance of the five pastors. “They bring so much stability and wisdom to the church,” he said. “They have a love for people and a love for Jesus.”