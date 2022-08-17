The reflection in the mirror is wrong

Last spring, I inherited an office space that had been used by other leaders for over two decades. One of the room’s handsome adornments was a very large, heavily framed mirror that seemed ideal for ensuring one looked their best prior to a meeting or formal engagement. However, something was not right. Although the mirror provided a full body reflection, the perspective the mirror provided was wrong. The reason was that this mirror was a “Motel Mirror” designed to be hung vertically. However, to fit the space, the mirror had been hung horizontally. Motel Mirrors are also called “skinny mirrors” and are frequently used in motels, restaurants, and dressing rooms. These mirrors are slightly curved to make one look taller and thinner. As one pundit wrote, “… I looked not only six inches taller, but a dress size smaller.” As a guy, I can attest to the fact that this mirror did the opposite…. I looked 6” shorter and boasted a waist size that was at least 4” larger. Sadly, it appears that generations of leaders failed to realize the perspective provided by the mirror was inaccurate.

The same is true when it comes to the biblical perspective of truth. No matter how sincere one is, our human perspectives will always fall short of divine accuracy. To minimize the divide between God’s truth and human reason, it is helpful to pursue God’s perspective on all matters. This can be as simple as a prayer asking God for His perspective on the stewardship of our finances (or diet) before entering the drive through lane at Starbucks or as involved as a season of prayer, counsel and fasting prior to a major decision.

Here are some Biblical perspectives on aging that I pray will encourage you and your church.

• 2 Corinthians 4:16 Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day.

• Ecclesiastes 7:10 “Do not say, “Why were the old days better than these?” For it is not wise to ask such questions.

• Isaiah 46:4 Even to your old age and gray hairs I am he, I am her who will sustain you. I have made you and I will carry your; I will sustain you and I will rescue you.

The Bible also speaks of how family and church members should respond to aging members.

• Deuteronomy 32:7 Remember the days of old; consider the generations long past. Ask your father and he will tell you, your elders, and they will explain to you.

• 1 Timothy 5:8 Anyone who does not provide for their relatives, and especially for their own household, has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.

• Leviticus 19:32 Stand up in the presence of the aged, show respect for the elderly and revere your God. I am the Lord.

The perspective of many is that aging provides more time for activities such as gardening, travel or golf. I expect that God’s perspective on aging is even better. More time in the Word, more time in prayer, more time cultivating relationships, more time to volunteer. These are activities that provide meaning to our days and kingdom impact for eternity. And when the time comes that a person needs extra care, our perspective should still be one that recognizes the sanctity of human life and our unique position of being created in God’s image.

At Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries, We Exist to Please God and Help Others Do the Same. These eleven words provide a true perspective of why our ministry exists.