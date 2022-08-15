Roe’s demise stresses importance of MBCH ministry

BRIDGETON – Despite continued attacks across the nation on pregnancy care centers and other pro-life organizations, ministries that uphold the sanctity of life are standing firm in their efforts to give hope and healing to parents and children, especially those in crisis situations.

The reversal of the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision has only highlighted the importance of such ministries, Missouri Baptist Children’s Home (MBCH) President Russell Martin told The Pathway.

“The overturn of Roe v. Wade announced on June 24 was something that I did not expect to see in my lifetime,” Martin said. “Nowhere in the Constitution does it confer the right to abortion. The 1973 ruling was an overreach on the part of the Court, and this latest ruling corrects that.

“It is critically important that we be pro-life – both for the unborn and the born,” he added. “We must provide hope, healing, and restoration to those girls and women who are experiencing an untimely pregnancy and for those who have been born. It is our purpose to protect and defend life from conception to natural death.”

The MBCH is active in doing just that through its various ministry efforts. Alongside its affiliate, The LIGHT House, the MBCH has for many years provided pro-life pregnancy services.

This ministry, Martin explained, offers education assistance, case management, adoption services, job training, resources and community support, mental health referrals, independent living skills, spiritual support and group home facilities. It also provides educational training that covers a range of topics, including breastfeeding, co-parenting, safe sleep, shaken baby syndrome, child abuse and neglect prevention and adoption.

“The Outreach Program of The LIGHT House,” Martin added, “is offered to aid young mothers who do not need residential services but can benefit from practical, physical, and spiritual needs to support them in their decision to choose life for their babies. The Outreach Program serves young mothers who are either going through pregnancy or already have young children. Young mothers may join the Outreach program before their youngest child turns 2 years old. By being involved in the Outreach Program, mothers are expected to learn parenting, life, and personal development skills to achieve self-sufficiency.”

Contrary to accusations by abortion advocates that pro-life ministries care only for unborn children, the MBCH strives to support both the unborn and the born, both the child and the parent.

“We believe being pro-life means we must be responsive to the needs of the unborn and the born,” Martin said.

“God’s Word is very clear that every life is precious and is to be protected and defended – from the womb to the tomb,” he added, speaking particularly to Missouri Baptist churches. “We want to be your partner in helping Missouri Baptists provide ministries to do just that.”

Alongside their contributions to the Cooperative Program and the Missouri Missions Offering, Missouri Baptists can actively support the ministry efforts in many ways, Martin said.

“We need Missouri Baptists to first and foremost pray for us and to pray for how the Lord might want each one to be involved,” he said. “We need those who are able to financially support us, as the clients we serve do not have the funds to pay for the services provided. We need those whom God has called to be missionaries to join the staff as residential specialists to provide care for the residents in the maternity homes. We need those who are able to sponsor and/or provide diapers, baby wipes, and other supplies that are needed by those whom we serve. We need volunteers to provide child care at The LIGHT House during the times Outreach services are provided. There are a number of ways to be involved.”

To learn more about becoming involved in the MBCH’s efforts to protect life and serve families, visit the ministry’s website at www.mbch.org or call the MBCH at 314-739-6811.