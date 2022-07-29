What is Christlike care at the Baptist Homes?

Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries is committed to creating a culture where the sanctity of life, Christlike compassionate care, and faithful stewardship result in a ministry that pleases God. This month I have asked David Sundeen, Vice President for Organizational Culture and Care, to share how BHHM is setting the standard of care for the aging.

What is Christlike care?

At Baptist Homes and Healthcare Ministries, Christlike compassionate care is the guiding principle for all we do. Our ministry was founded on these principles almost a hundred and ten years ago and continues to be the cornerstone for all we do in our service to our aging citizens. The spirit of Baptist Homes is seen as we address the challenges of growing older by providing Christlike care that honors God, minimizes fear, and maximizes peace of mind for our residents and their loved ones.

While this commitment has been an underlying core value from our very beginning, it is not something that happens naturally. It is God’s supernatural work in us based on the saving work of Jesus Christ through the power of the indwelling Holy Spirit. God takes our human skills and abilities and empowers us to compassionately provide Christlike care to those we serve. God’s enabling power combined with our presence and obedience, help our residents fulfill God’s calling in their lives until He calls them home to their reward.

The above are bold statements that inevitable cause some people to ask, “What does it mean to provide Christlike care?” In answering this question, we not only want to explain Christlike care, but we also should show what it looks like.

As followers of Christ, we have the Holy Spirit residing in us to develop all aspects of the fruit of the Spirit found in Galatians 5:22-23a. “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.” As the Spirit develops these qualities in us, we can then please God by letting those internal blessings work out in all we say and do in our ministry.

• It is seen when our food service providers lovingly prepare wonderful meals that bless and remind our residents that they are loved not only by our staff, but also by God through the abundance and blessing of good food.

• It looks like a maintenance worker joyfully serving our residents by keeping their homes safe and secure.

• It is experienced when our housekeepers demonstrate kindness as they provide clean and safe surroundings.

• It is felt when our Nurses maintain a peaceful attitude that brings peace to those who feel troubled.

• When our Nursing Assistants and Medication Technicians patiently serve those who can no longer do for themselves.

• It is our Physical and Occupational Therapist allowing God’s goodness to be experienced as they use their strength to bring healing to weakened bodies.

• It is the Campus Pastors remaining faithful to God and encouraging our residents to also be faithful during both encouraging and discouraging times.

• It is seen in the gentleness of our Activities Directors as they provide the social, emotional, and physical activities so needed by our residents.

• It is felt when the Administrators and Staff are practicing self-control so that even in times of stress our residents know they are well taken care of and protected.

It has been said, “Never let your memories become greater than your dreams.” At Baptist Homes, we are dedicated to honoring the compassionate Christlike service that has always characterized our ministry. We are also committed to making sure compassionate Christlike care always remains the cornerstone of our dreams for the future.