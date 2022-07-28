Disaster Relief fall training opportunities announced

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (MODR) invites Missouri Baptists to regional training events in order be equipped to participate in disaster call-outs. There will be two training sessions held in central and southwest Missouri this fall. These sessions are designed to equip future and current volunteers.

Becoming a MODR volunteer provides an excellent opportunity for hands-on service to people in need. Training is open to any member of a Southern Baptist church who is at least 18 years of age.

A recent trainee at an MODR event, Josh Hall, pastor of Selmore Baptist Church, Ozark, said he thought the training was helpful and the instructor was knowledgeable. He took a class in chain saw recovery. Though he had chain saw experience he needed to cover the safety and operational aspects of that ministry. He said, “I wanted to go through it so I can have opportunity to respond to disasters and show the love of Jesus, share the gospel.” He said he was unable to respond to the Joplin tornado several years ago, but hopes eventually to become an MODR chaplain when he has some experience in the work.

Gaylon Moss, MODR state director told The Pathway he believes training is important for those currently trained to update their skills and those considering becoming DR volunteers.

He added, “Proverbs 22:29 reminds us of the importance of skill development. MODR Training is one of the ways to develop skills that can be used in a time of need.”

Moss continued, “Training gives you an opportunity to sharpen your skills and be more effective and efficient in a larger effort and better organized than you could do by yourself in responding to a disaster.”

He and the MODR leadership team will offer training in the following locations this fall:

• Sept. 9-10 – Union Hill Baptist Church, Holts Summit

• Oct. 7-8 – First Baptist Church, Marshfield.

The training will begin on Friday evenings with registration at 5 PM, dinner at 6 PM and an Introduction to Disaster Relief general session at 6:45 PM. The next day, Saturday, the training continues after breakfast with specialization skills until lunchtime. After lunch regional meetings will take place. For those desiring to obtain certification as chaplains there are more specific requirements and the training begins at 1 PM on Friday, and continues through the next day.

The specialization skills tracks are: Chain saw; child care; communications; flood recovery; mass feeding; shower/laundry.

For those already trained in disaster relief ministry, who have completed certain prerequisites and are wishing to go deeper, there will be training for: Chaplains; Incident Management Teams; Assessment.

The advance prerequisites and documents needed to enter into those tracks are available online at the MODR website.

For those receiving training for the first time and for those who are re-certifying (every 5 years) a background check must be completed. A link to a form is also available on the MODR website.

Recertification changes have been made. Most volunteers can re-certify in most of their disciplines in one day.

There is a $40 fee for first time volunteers. Those being re-certified (badge is expiring this year) will have a $25 fee. For those who are currently certified but are wishing to take additional cross training in other specialization skill areas the fee is $15.

Disaster Relief clothing and gear (t-shirts, hats, jackets, etc.) will be available for purchase in addition to some that is provided as a part of the registration.

Training manuals for Intro to DR and all the specialization skill areas are able to be downloaded in advance at the MBC DR training website.

Registration for the Holts Summit and Marshfield training sessions this fall will soon be open at www.modr.org/dr-training.