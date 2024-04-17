‘Engage’ conference to be held in Hamilton, April 30

HAMILTON – The Heartland Baptist Association is hosting the “Engage Christian Worldview Conference,” April 30, in Hamilton, Mo.

The “Engage” conference is co-sponsored also by the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) Christian Life Commission.

Keynote speakers include MBC President Chris Williams, pastor of Fellowship Church, Greenwood, and MBC legislative liaison Timothy Faber, Director of Missions with the Lake of the Ozarks Baptist Association.

Pastor Dave Nixdorf of River of Life Baptist Church, Cameron, is a member of the MBC’s Christian Life Commission and has helped to organize the “Engage” conference.

Though we live in a world increasingly corrupted by sin and hostile to Christianity, Nixdorf said, we also “live in a nation where all is not lost.”

“Here in America we are truly blessed to have the opportunity to use our collective Christian voice to directly engage our world,” Nixdorf wrote in a promotional letter for the conference. “We must not waste this blessing. We must not sit idly by as lives are devastated by legislation hostile to God’s design for human flourishing. We must ENGAGE. As we engage our cultural issues, ideas, politics, etc., we do so with the understanding that the gospel is the only avenue for transformative change of hearts and minds. Therefore, we must engage in ways that do not hinder our gospel message. We must be informed citizen voters who purposefully engage using God-honoring methods geared at advancing human flourishing for the betterment of society and the advancement of the gospel.”

The “Engage” conference takes place at The Pearl in Hamilton (5301 NW Tom Creek Rd, Hamilton, MO 64644). Doors open for the event from 6-6:30 p.m., and the event begins at 7 p.m.

To register or to learn more, visit https://prcstjoseph.harnessgiving.org/events/1534.