What does the Bible say about abortion?

When the Supreme Court recently reversed Roe v. Wade, the issue of abortion exploded into the national consciousness. Now, more than ever, Christians must be clear that abortion is a moral question rather than a political one. As a moral issue, we must confidently know how Scripture addresses it. As Christians, our authority on abortion comes from the Word of God. God is not silent on the value of life, and we need to know what He says about it. Scripture offers three general principles to help shape our thinking specifically on abortion.

1. All Life Has Inherent Value

Christians must never falter at this point – all life has intrinsic and inherent value and worth. The value of all human life is one of the first foundational principles of Scripture. In the very beginning, “God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them” (Gen. 1:27). The image of God thus extends to each person of humanity, as Paul states, “he [man] is the image and glory of God” (1 Cor. 11:7) and James affirms, “who [humans] have been made in the likeness of God” (James 3:9). This biblical principle fundamentally means that regardless of biological differences, every single human is made in God’s image. As a human, God’s image is imprinted on every fabric of your being. Nowhere does Scripture offer a spectrum of worth, value, or personhood based upon viability. A person’s humanity is based upon the image of God imprinted on them, not their context, stage of development, or even circumstances at conception. A child born out of wedlock has no less intrinsic worth as an image bearer than one born in wedlock. Christians must be clear that the image of God is inherent to all human beings without distinction. At every stage of human development, the Bible ascribes personhood.

2. Personhood Is in the Womb

Since every human is made in God’s image, the focus shifts to personhood. The Bible clearly ascribes personhood to developing humans in the womb by intimately describing God’s relationship with them. God affirms Jeremiah’s personhood in the womb by explaining, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you (Jeremiah 1:5). Amid pain, Job affirms God’s role in his formation: “Your hands fashioned and made me altogether … clothed me with skin and flesh and knit me together with bones and sinews” (Job 10:8, 11). The Bible also ascribes personhood by saying the “fruit of the womb is a reward” (Ps. 127:3), the Lord “formed you from the womb” (Isaiah 44:24), “God, who had set me apart even from my mother’s womb and called me through His grace” (Gal. 1:15), and most powerfully, God “formed my inward parts; You wove me in my mother’s womb…My frame was not hidden from You, when I was made in secret…Your eyes have seen my unformed substance” (Ps. 139:13, 15, 16). The Bible talks a lot about the womb and shows God intimately acquainted with the humans He’s uniquely developing. Christians must believe and biblically affirm that God is actively at work in the womb. God doesn’t view the fetus as a clump of cells – He views it as a unique masterpiece in His image.

3. Love What God Loves

With advancement in ultrasound technology showing humanity in the womb, abortion proponents have shifted the conversation to the emotional difficulties faced by pregnant women. While Christians should be the first to “weep with those who weep” (Rom. 12:15), we must simultaneously love what God loves – and God unequivocally loves the life He gives. God doesn’t permit lawbreaking just because it’s personally expedient. God commands us not to murder (Exod. 20:13), to “not kill the innocent and righteous” (Exod. 23:7), to “love your neighbor as yourself” (Matt. 22:39), to know that God “hates hands that shed innocent blood” (Prov. 6:17), and most profoundly, God considers a man guilty if he causes a woman to miscarry (Exod. 21:22). Even in the most objectionable situation, God wants us to love the lives of our closest neighbor – especially the ones in the womb. We must choose life because God has chosen to give and sustain life.

The Bible is abundantly clear about abortion – God chooses life. As Christians, we must clearly understand what the Bible says on any given subject and lovingly explain it to others. We must know for ourselves biblical truths about personhood in the womb and gently, graciously, and compassionately speak these truths in love (Eph. 4:15). So, does the Bible talk about abortion? Absolutely! We just have to read and believe it.