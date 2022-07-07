MBCH ministers to developmentally delayed adults

The crowd waited in hushed anticipation as the player dug in at the batter’s box. Then came a powerful swing of the bat sending the ball speeding toward the field. To the fans’ joy and amazement, the batter then began to giggle as she ran around the bases with a gleeful and repeated, “Wheeee! Wheeee!” overflowing from her happy heart.

As you may have guessed, the above scene was not played out on any college or pro-baseball field. Instead, it was a scene of delight shared at the Miracle League field in Springfield, MO. The player was a resident of one of MBCH Children and Family Ministries’s facilities for developmentally delayed (DD) adults. Miracle League and Exceptionals softball games along with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board and Special Olympics provide opportunities to enjoy the thrill of community engagement and sporting activities in a way otherwise unavailable to our extraordinary residents.

MBCH Children and Family Ministries (MBCH CFM) has two very unique facilities for developmentally delayed adults. Country Haven was established by Special Care Homes in 2002 as a home for adults with Developmental Type Disabilities. The facility was built on a hillside in a beautiful rural setting south of Kansas City. This ministry merged with and became part of MBCH Children and Family Ministries in 2008. The Branches at Brookline, near Springfield, was established by Southwest Special Care Homes in 2013, becoming a part of MBCH CFM in 2018.

Both facilities are able to house four male residents and four female residents. Both houses are currently at full capacity and have a waiting list of potential future residents. Live-in staff-teams serve for one week on-duty and one week off-duty at each of the locations. The intent and practice at both of these wonderful ministry settings is to establish a family atmosphere for the respective residents as Country Haven or The Branches becomes “home” for them. Rather than these exceptional adults being overlooked, marginalized, or forgotten about, within MBCH CFM, these wonderful people are a loved and important priority. It is normal for our residents to live at their respective home for several years.

Daily life for our residents is very similar to your own. They all either participate in a local workshop or a day-habitation program Monday-Friday. The MBCH staff provide transportation, meal help/preparation, administration of medication, friendship, and most importantly, a witness and example of the love of Jesus. Weekends involve house-cleaning and occasional outings or trips to the local library. On Sunday, you will find the residents in church. We are very thankful for the welcome reception of our local Baptist churches. Residents of both houses, in addition to attending a worship service, enjoy a Sunday School class expressly for the DD population. Those classes are one of the highlights of their week.

As with many of us, COVID concerns greatly curbed activities and many opportunities for our residents. Thankfully, some of their previous opportunities for community involvement are returning. If you happen to see one of our groups out in your community, you will likely experience a friendly “Hello. How are you doing?” Our residents are a caring bunch.

Recreation and exercise are sought-after experiences for the health and enjoyment of the residents. Events and activities away from their respective houses are always enjoyable. Who doesn’t like a road-trip or a fun time away from home? At Country Haven, the residents have been blessed with adult tricycles, which they enjoy riding either around campus or in local parades. Local parks are also always a hit with the residents of both houses.

Last fall, a joint activity was planned and immensely enjoyed in Clinton, Mo. The residents were able to take part in various games and activities together. Many of them also thrilled their audience during a talent show. They shared in a meal of pizza and ice cream (always a hit!). Afterward, they were blessed by a music group from SBU, who led in corporate worship songs. They are all hoping for a similar future event!

When you give to the Lord’s work through MBCH, part of your support goes to help love on and provide for the residents of Country Haven and The Branches. Thank you for prayers and support. You help put smiles on precious faces.