In 2022, the print schedule for The Pathway places this issue just seven days from a very special day: Memorial Day. It was first called “Decoration Day,” the first national day of decorating the graves of those men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our personal and religious freedom. More than 5,000 people participated in decorating the graves at Arlington National Cemetery.

We’ve done our best to fill the day with other activities instead of grieving with families over the loss of their loved ones. But we ought to pause and remember. Freedom is not a cheap commodity. It is purchased by the blood of the vigilant. Remembering is a way to say thank you to those who wore military uniforms.

This year, I have invited my friend, CH (COL) Gary D. Gilmore, Retired, to share a special word in my column:

“Memorial Day is when we honor the fallen in battle, those Americans who laid down their lives so the rest of us could live in freedom. Because of the ongoing impact upon a fallen soldier’s family and the response of Missouri Baptists over time, one story stands out to me this year.

“SGT Robert Wayne Crow joined our Missouri National Guard in 2005, well enough into the conflict in Iraq to know that deployment would be a certainty. And still, he joined as a family man. He was trained as an engineer and served as a member of a Personal Security Detail providing protection during travels in-country, and as a route clearance soldier operating machinery to discover and disarm deadly IED’s (Improvised Explosive Devices) either buried out of sight or radio-activated.

“We deployed to Iraq together in 2007-2008 and I watched him grow from a young member of the protection team into a leader who took responsibility for the larger mission and the safety of his comrades. Upon his return home, he could have enjoyed the ‘dwell time’ afforded his unit to retrain and avoid another deployment for several years. Instead, he transferred units and deployed again in 2009 to Afghanistan, manning the lead vehicle that protects the convoy that follows.

“The testimony of fellow soldiers is that SGT Crow willingly took on the risks inherent in this job to protect his team. He demonstrated leadership ‘from the front’ and the value of selfless service as he used his skill and experience to protect those behind him. But in July of 2010, one hidden IED detonated and took his life.

“And the rest of the story is how life goes forward and how the network of the community — including our MBC churches – blesses and serves together.

“The Chaplain on SGT Crow’s first deployment was a Missouri Baptist pastor supported by a local church. That Chaplain was endorsed to serve by our North American Mission Board and trained with our Annie Armstrong Mission Offering dollars. Through the Cooperative Program, all Missouri Baptists had a part in this deployment.

“That local church chose to view the absence of their senior pastor as a mission opportunity, not the inconvenience that it was for a year. And they also had a primary role in that ministry moment.

“SGT Crow came home draped under the Stars and Stripes. A local Baptist church opened its doors and heart to this grieving family and welcomed two Missouri Baptist chaplains to officiate. His battle buddies that stood honor guard were blessed by their hospitality. This church demonstrated care for its community.

“A couple years later, that chaplain performed a wedding ceremony for SGT Crowe’s daughter. His picture was displayed in his empty chair. A bittersweet step forward in the journey of life.

“Tragically, a year later an infant in the family was lost in death and a local student pastor from a nearby Baptist Church stepped into this difficult moment to provide comfort and hope.

“A few summers ago, we met at the top of a hill at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery on Post where the family placed the cremains of their hero in one of the few spaces left in this field of honor. Again, the chaplain stood by this family as his headstone was unveiled.

“And most fitting, through the efforts of the National Guard leadership and the State Legislature, the Armory in Joplin was renamed the SGT Robert Wayne Crow, Jr. Armory this month. There are only three armories in Missouri named in honor of an individual.

“While we enjoy a three-day weekend, Mrs. Crow will be ‘soldiering-on’ as mom and grandma… especially proud of two grandchildren that graduate in May.

“There are many other quiet heroes among us every day. We owe them an incredible debt of gratitude.”

It is not only “what happens” that make up the story, but “what happens to what happened.” Our long-term response to the needs around us is often our greatest witness and ministry.

The men and women willing to serve our community keep us safe and free. Remember the fallen. Support their families. Honor your veterans and first responders.

The churches within our community with a servant heart step forward to meet the needs of the moment, regardless of membership or prior affiliation. This is truly Christ-like service.

The combined work of Missouri Baptist churches provide resources and training in advance of the need. This makes ministry possible outside our immediate field of vision.

It’s not too much to ask Americans to pause and remember… to hold near the memory of so many who have shown the greater love of laying down their lives for their friends.

Memorial Day: Remember the fallen, their families and respectfully say, “Thank you.”

*Col. Gilmore spoke with Beverly Crow on April 25, 2022 about sharing her husband’s story. She graciously said, “Yes.”