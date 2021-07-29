Disaster Relief fall training opportunities announced

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (DR) invites Missouri Baptists to train to participate in disaster call-outs. There will be two training sessions held in the southern and western parts of the state to equip future and current volunteers.

Becoming a DR volunteer provides an excellent opportunity for hands-on service to people in need. Training is open to any member of a Southern Baptist church who is at least 18 years of age. Attending training does not obligate a person to serve, but prepares them to serve when they are ready.

Gaylon Moss, MBC DR state director told The Pathway, “Recent storm activity in Missouri reminds us of the need for readiness. Training is a great way to be prepared for the next one.

“Thank you for being ready and available to assist on short notice. As a friendly reminder let me encourage us to remain diligent in achieving a readiness posture for disaster relief. The time to prepare is now not on the day of an incident.”

Missouri Baptist DR will offer training this fall at Westside Baptist Church, Waynesville (Sept. 10-11); and First Baptist Church, Blue Springs (Oct.8-9).

Lodging “DR style” is available at the church locations for those needing to stay overnight. Bring a cot, air mattress or a sleeping bag.

The specialization skill tracks include: chain saw; child care; communications; flood recovery; mass feeding; and shower/laundry.

For those already trained in DR, who have certain prerequisites and are wishing to go deeper there will be training for: chaplains; incident management teams; and assessment.

For those receiving training for the first time and for those who are re-certifying (every 5 years) a background check must be completed. A link to a form is also available on the MBC DR website.

There is a $40 fee for first time volunteers. Those being certified (badge is expiring this year) will have a $20 fee. For those who are currently certified but are wishing to take additional cross training in other specialization skill areas the fee is $5.

Disaster Relief clothing and gear (t-shirts, hats, jackets, etc.) will be available for purchase in addition to some that is provided as a part of the registration.

Training manuals for “Intro to DR” and all the specialization skill areas should be downloaded in advance at the MBC DR training website.

To learn more or to register, visit www.mobaptist.org/dr/dr-training.