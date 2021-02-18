Johnson assumes Interim President role at SBU

BOLIVAR (SBU) — Southwest Baptist University’s Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Brad Johnson as interim president during a Feb. 16 board meeting as the board begins its search for the University’s 26th president. Johnson has served as acting president since Nov. 21.

“Dr. Johnson is highly qualified and greatly respected by the faculty and staff,” said Dr. Eddie Bumpers, SBU Board of Trustees chair. “I believe that the stability he brings to the role is of utmost importance. The trustees have confidence that Dr. Johnson is the man for the hour.”

Johnson has served as SBU’s vice president of university advancement since August 2012, overseeing fundraising, alumni engagement, and the conference center. He is a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) who previously supervised institutional advancement, enrollment, student life, academic support services, athletics, and financial aid at his previous places of employment including, Howard Payne University, Hardin-Simmons University, and McMurry University.

“I am humbled by the trust the Board has placed in me and am pleased to continue to serve our bright students, talented faculty and dedicated staff, along with our many alumni and friends, as we work together to accomplish the vital and global mission of Southwest Baptist University,” Johnson said.

The Board of Trustees also appointed the Rev. David Brown, lead pastor of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Lebanon, to chair the Presidential Search Committee. Brown is a member of the Board of Trustees and an SBU graduate. The committee will be seeking input in this process from faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members later this semester.

“Dr. Johnson’s new role as interim president will not preclude him from being a candidate,” Bumpers said. “We welcome all candidates, both internal and external, in our nationwide search.”