HLGU’s 2020 Booster Banquet cancelled

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – The Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) Booster Banquet here scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, has been cancelled due to the exponentially growing COVID-19 cases in Marion County. HLGU’s Office of Institutional Advancement will be contacting ticket holders to discuss their options.

If you have any questions, please contact the IA Office at (573) 629-3124 or lauren.youse@hlg.edu. We are very sad to have to cancel, but feel it is the safest option for our donors, students, and employees.

