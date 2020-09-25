Pathway

Times, dates set for related meetings at St. Charles gathering

By

ST. CHARLES – The following meetings have been scheduled to take place in conjunction with the Missouri Baptist Convention’s Oct. 26-27 annual meeting at the St. Charles Convention Center here.

Sunday, Oct. 25

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm – Officers Meeting – Executive Board Room, Upper Level, Convention Center

Monday, Oct. 26

8:00 am-10:00 am – Credentials Committee Meeting – Conference Room, Upper Level, Convention Center

8:30 am-2:45 pm – Pastors’ Conference – North/South Hall, Lower Level, Convention Center

10:30 am-12:15 pm – Executive Board Meeting – Grand Ballroom (A & B), Upper Level, Convention Center

11:00 am (Meeting) / 12:00 pm (Lunch) – Nominating Committee Meeting/Lunch – Augusta Room, Lower Level, Embassy Suites Hotel

12:15-1:00 pm – Executive Board Luncheon (also includes new trustees) – Grand Ballroom (C and D1, D2, D3), Upper Level, Convention Center

1:00-3:00 pm – New Trustees Orientation – Grand Ballroom (A & B), Upper Level, Convention Center

2:30-3:30 pm – Historical Commission Meeting – Executive Board Room, Upper Level, Convention Center

2:30-3:30 pm – Christian Life Commission – Conference Room, Upper Level, Convention Center

3:30 pm – MBC Annual Meeting Begins – North/South Hall, Lower Level, Convention Center

5:00-6:15 pm – New Pastors’ Dinner (by reservation) – Grand Ballroom (D1,D2,D3), Upper Level, Convention Center

9:00-10:00 pm – Order of Business Committee Meeting – Executive Board Room, Upper Level, Convention Center

9:00-11:00 pm – Collegiate Tailgate  (everyone Invited) – Windsor 1, Lower Level, Embassy Suites Hotel

9:00-11:00 pm – Hannibal-LaGrange University “Meet & Greet” Reception (everyone invited) – Grand Ballroom (B), Upper Level, Convention Center

9:00-11:00 pm – Missouri Baptist University Dessert Reception, (everyone invited) – Grand Ballroom (A), Upper Level, Convention Center

9:00-11:00 pm – Missouri Baptist Children’s Home “Meet & Greet” Reception (everyone invited) – Grand Ballroom (D1,D2,D3), Upper Level, Convention Center

9:00-11:00 pm – Resound Network – Windsor 11, Lower Level, Embassy Suites Hotel

9:00-11:00 pm – Southwest Baptist University Alumni & Friends Reception (everyone invited) – Grand Ballroom (C), Upper Level, Convention Center

Tuesday, Oct. 27

7:30-8:30 am 7:00-8:00 am – Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network Breakfast – Meeting Room 104, Lower Level, Convention Center

11:40 am-12:45 pm – Ministry Wives Luncheon (by reservation) – Grand Ballroom (D1,D2,D3), Upper Level, Convention Center

11:40 am-12:45 pm – New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary Alumni Luncheon – Augusta Room, Lower Level, Embassy Suites Hotel

1:00-3:00 pm – Southwestern Baptist Seminary Alumni Reception – Windsor 1, Lower Level, Embassy Suites Hotel

