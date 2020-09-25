Times, dates set for related meetings at St. Charles gathering

ST. CHARLES – The following meetings have been scheduled to take place in conjunction with the Missouri Baptist Convention’s Oct. 26-27 annual meeting at the St. Charles Convention Center here.
Sunday, Oct. 25
8:00 pm – 11:00 pm – Officers Meeting – Executive Board Room, Upper Level, Convention Center
Monday, Oct. 26
8:00 am-10:00 am – Credentials Committee Meeting – Conference Room, Upper Level, Convention Center
8:30 am-2:45 pm – Pastors’ Conference – North/South Hall, Lower Level, Convention Center
10:30 am-12:15 pm – Executive Board Meeting – Grand Ballroom (A & B), Upper Level, Convention Center
11:00 am (Meeting) / 12:00 pm (Lunch) – Nominating Committee Meeting/Lunch – Augusta Room, Lower Level, Embassy Suites Hotel
12:15-1:00 pm – Executive Board Luncheon (also includes new trustees) – Grand Ballroom (C and D1, D2, D3), Upper Level, Convention Center
1:00-3:00 pm – New Trustees Orientation – Grand Ballroom (A & B), Upper Level, Convention Center
2:30-3:30 pm – Historical Commission Meeting – Executive Board Room, Upper Level, Convention Center
2:30-3:30 pm – Christian Life Commission – Conference Room, Upper Level, Convention Center
3:30 pm – MBC Annual Meeting Begins – North/South Hall, Lower Level, Convention Center
5:00-6:15 pm – New Pastors’ Dinner (by reservation) – Grand Ballroom (D1,D2,D3), Upper Level, Convention Center
9:00-10:00 pm – Order of Business Committee Meeting – Executive Board Room, Upper Level, Convention Center
9:00-11:00 pm – Collegiate Tailgate (everyone Invited) – Windsor 1, Lower Level, Embassy Suites Hotel
9:00-11:00 pm – Hannibal-LaGrange University “Meet & Greet” Reception (everyone invited) – Grand Ballroom (B), Upper Level, Convention Center
9:00-11:00 pm – Missouri Baptist University Dessert Reception, (everyone invited) – Grand Ballroom (A), Upper Level, Convention Center
9:00-11:00 pm – Missouri Baptist Children’s Home “Meet & Greet” Reception (everyone invited) – Grand Ballroom (D1,D2,D3), Upper Level, Convention Center
9:00-11:00 pm – Resound Network – Windsor 11, Lower Level, Embassy Suites Hotel
9:00-11:00 pm – Southwest Baptist University Alumni & Friends Reception (everyone invited) – Grand Ballroom (C), Upper Level, Convention Center
Tuesday, Oct. 27
7:30-8:30 am – 7:00-8:00 am – Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network Breakfast – Meeting Room 104, Lower Level, Convention Center
11:40 am-12:45 pm – Ministry Wives Luncheon (by reservation) – Grand Ballroom (D1,D2,D3), Upper Level, Convention Center
11:40 am-12:45 pm – New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary Alumni Luncheon – Augusta Room, Lower Level, Embassy Suites Hotel
1:00-3:00 pm – Southwestern Baptist Seminary Alumni Reception – Windsor 1, Lower Level, Embassy Suites Hotel