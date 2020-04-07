Sight & Sound’s ‘JESUS’ to be broadcast, streamed on TBN this weekend

BRANSON – With movie theaters closed, the greatest rescue story of all time comes to life in a special Easter weekend television broadcast.

More than one million people have experienced the live performance of JESUS at Sight & Sound’s theater in Lancaster, Pa. Now, with a planned cinema event canceled due to theater closures from COVID-19, audiences from around the world will have the opportunity to witness the spectacle – exclusively on TBN, or watch it on demand anytime through the TBN app or website, April 10-12 only.

The Pathway viewed an early screening of the show and found it be funny, engaging and extremely faithful to Scripture. It is appropriate and entertaining for all ages, going from Jesus’ calling of His disciples to His death and resurrection.

“With people not being able to gather together to celebrate Easter, our hope is that by making this show available, we might all feel a sense of community and connection as we watch the greatest rescue story of all time come to life in this unique way,” said Sight & Sound Chief Creative Officer Josh Enck.

From the bustling streets of Jerusalem to the raging Sea of Galilee, JESUS is the musical stage adventure that has been seen by more than one million people. Watchers of this broadcast/stream will witness some of the most awe-inspiring, miraculous events as Jesus sets sail with fishermen, challenges the Pharisees and heals the hurting.

Where to watch JESUS:

Saturday, April 11: 1 pm ET/10 am PT on TBN

Friday, April 10 – Sunday, April 12: Anytime on the TBN app or website:

*Check your local listings for broadcast times in your area.