Center for Biblical Counseling to open at MBTS

KANSAS CITY – A new Center for Biblical Counseling (CBC) at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary here will train students to serve as biblical counselors who serve within their local churches and communities.

“One of the primary weaknesses of many counseling programs in academic institutions is having an appropriate mix of theoretical training and practical ministry application,” Midwestern President Jason Allen said. “The CBC will attempt to remediate this tension by providing biblical counseling students a venue to grow in counseling methodology while developing skills that maximize their readiness to serve local churches upon graduation.

“This worthy effort is being led by Dr. Dale Johnson, who will serve as the Center’s director, and is among the most accomplished biblical counseling scholars in the greater evangelical world today.”

Johnson, who is associate professor of biblical counseling at Midwestern Seminary, has been at the school since 2019. He also serves as executive director of the Association of Certified Biblical Counselors (ACBC), a national organization that certifies biblical counselors to ensure doctrinal integrity and to promote excellence in biblical counseling. He regularly hosts the ACBC’s “Truth in Love” podcast as well.

Midwestern is also in the process of becoming a Certified Training Center for ACBC.

The CBC will launch in Fall 2020.

Midwestern Seminary and the Spurgeon College transitioned from an integrated counseling model to the biblical counseling model in May 2019 and now offers undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees. To learn more about the CBC, visit https://www.mbts.edu/counseling.