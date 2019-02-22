Consider a donor advised fund to accomplish goals

Donor advised funds are a way by which individuals or organizations make an irrevocable contribution to the Missouri Baptist Foundation and then provide non-binding advice on where you would like the income and/or principal distributed, which can include your chosen charities. A donor advised fund provides a flexible way for you to direct your charitable giving to your various charities over time while receiving immediate tax benefits. You make the contribution and then the Foundation makes grants to specific charities at the time of your choosing.

There are exciting benefits to creating a donor advised fund through the Missouri Baptist Foundation:

• You select the name of the fund;

• Pass down a family giving tradition;

• Children can become the fund advisors after the donor’s death;

• Make additional gifts to your fund;

• No legal fees to establish;

• Advise the investment allocation within the Foundation’s parameters;

• A really simple alternative to a Private Foundation;

• If you prefer, grants can be made anonymously;

• Avoid capital gains by gifting appreciated assets;

• The Foundation handles all your fund’s record keeping for you;

• The Foundation assists in defining your charitable goals.

With a donor advised fund, through the Missouri Baptist Foundation, you accomplish all of your stewardship goals in one trusted location. You ensure gifts go to your cherished causes that align with your Christian values. You can time your gifting as you seek God’s will. You effectively bypass the administrative issues and costs associated with establishing and maintaining a private foundation.

If a donor advised fund is something you find interesting and would like some more information, we can develop a strategy for you at no charge. Just reach out via phone, email, or our website at www.mbfn.org.