FBC Joplin hosts confab for small churches

JOPLIN – Much like the young shepherd David, some churches might appear small in the eyes of man, but they often have the most heart in the eyes of God.

“People who attend smaller, or normative-sized, churches are looking for authenticity,” said Jamie Tickel, pastor at First Baptist Church (FBC) here. “They want to belong, they don’t want to slip in and be anonymous. When they make the decision to go to a smaller church, these are people looking for a relationship.”

Tickel was one of several breakout session leaders at The Big Little Church Conference, held Sept. 30 at FBC. The conference was sponsored in part by the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) and Spring River Baptist Association. It was organized by the Bi-vocational & Small Church Leadership Network.

Tickel, who said he was grew up in a small church of 35 people that included a pastor who believed in him, spoke on how churches can both recognize and capitalize on the advantages of small church ministry.

“People trump programs every time and authenticity trumps activity,” he said. “Studies have shown that regardless of church size a person can’t truly know, on a deep level that is, more than 70 people. Use that fact to your advantage. Know your people. Love them well.”

He said churches with smaller budgets shouldn’t spend the little money they have looking for an equal return in ministry, but they should be investing those limited funds with intentionality in order to make more in the long-term.