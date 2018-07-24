Retirement reception for SBU’s Taylor set for Aug. 4

BOLIVAR – Southwest Baptist University President Dr. C. Pat Taylor is retiring Aug. 31, and the public is invited to a come-and-go retirement reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, in the Sells Administrative Center on the Bolivar campus.

Taylor announced his retirement plans in January. He assumed his duties as the University’s 24th president on Oct. 21, 1996, and is the longest-serving president in the University’s 140-year history.

Milestones of his 22 years of service include:

Fundraising proceeds of more than $122 million

Growing the University’s endowment from $4 million to more than $33 million

Funding 13 major building projects

Expanding academic offerings, including the first doctoral program; and

Establishing the Ed and Theo Clark University Success Center, the Gordon and Judy Dutile Honors Program, and the Darrell R. Strait Center for the Integration of Science and Faith.

Success in fundraising has been one of the hallmarks of Dr. Taylor’s service to SBU. While those efforts are visibly seen through the many building projects made possible through fundraising, he has most enjoyed raising money to help meet the needs of students. Donations to the C. Pat Taylor Annual Scholarship Fund will help students who might not otherwise be able to attend SBU without some extra financial support.

Gifts in honor of Dr. Taylor can be mailed to SBU or made online by going to giveto.sbuniv.edu.

Congratulatory messages for Dr. Taylor can be submitted by going to SBUniv.edu/presidentsearch and clicking on the “Honor Dr. Taylor’s Legacy” button near the bottom.

For more information about the reception, contact the President’s Office at (417) 328-1500. For more information about donating to the scholarship fund, contact the Office of University Relations at (417) 328-1802.