Barbie doll comes out in support of gay marriage

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (WNS) – The recent push by toymaker Mattel for a more inclusive Barbie doll has gone beyond body types.

In late November, the company revealed Barbie supports LGBT relationships. The post on the official BarbieStyle Instagram account shows Barbie with the fashion blogger Aimee Song–inspired doll, both wearing “Love Wins” shirts. The shirts are part of Song’s fashion line for Gay Pride month, and proceeds benefit an LGBT advocacy organization. “Such an inspiring initiative,” Barbie said in her post, “and fabulous few days I have spent with Aimee, she’s a doll!”

The post garnered more than 45,000 likes, but the doll’s new activism will likely strain an already-tenuous relationship with Christian parents worried about the oversexualization of little girls.