Reformation book available online

RAYTOWN – Missouri Baptists can now purchase a copy of Pathways to Reform: Remembering the Reformation after 500 years, a compilation of “Recounting Reformation” columns written by Pathway Associate Editor Benjamin Hawkins and published by the MBC.

The book is available for purchase in paperback and kindle formats online at www.Mobaptist.org/reformation and on Amazon.com.

This book retells the stories of the Protestant Reformer Martin Luther and others, who ignited radical change across Europe during the 16th century. Christians around the globe commemorated the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation on Oct. 31, 2017.