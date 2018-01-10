MBC’s Great Commission Conference set for Feb. 22-24

JEFFERSON CITY – The 2018 Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) Great Commission Conference enters its second year with a new name and broader focus. This annual event aims to encourage, equip, and challenge Missouri Baptists as they seek to see lives and communities transformed with the gospel.

The Great Commission Conference is scheduled Feb. 22-24 at First Baptist Church, Harvester. The unifying theme this year is “Re:concile – ambassadors of hope for transformation.” The theme, drawn from 2 Cor. 5:17-20, informs the biblical preaching and teaching, musical worship, transformation talks, and networking during the conference.

“Once again, we trust that this event will appeal to those who are interested in engaging the mission Jesus left to all of His followers, said Matt Kearns, MBC catalyst for Making Disciples. “We are praying and preparing for ministry volunteers, bi-vocational pastors, full-time church staff, the next generation…really…all who desire to demonstrate and declare the message of reconciliation.”

Keynote and breakout speakers include:

Dr. Robert Smith, who holds the Charles T. Carter Baptist Chair of Divinity at Beeson Divinity School, where he teaches Christian preaching.

Dr. James Merritt, host of “Touching Lives,” former SBC president, author, and current senior pastor of Cross Pointe Church in Duluth, Ga.

Linda Cooper, WMU national president

James Choung, vice president of Strategy & Innovation — overseeing evangelism, discipleship, planting, growth, missions, multiethnic initiatives, ministry in digital spaces and campus engagement — at InterVarsity Christian Fellowship USA

Adam Thomason, speaker, entrepreneur, and global advocate for peace and reconciliation in Christ

Ken Whitten, senior pastor of Idlewild Baptist Church, Lutz, Fla.

Dr. Mark Tolbert, professor of Preaching and Pastoral Ministry, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Caskey Center for Church Excellence director

James Ogan, president, Fellowship of Missouri Baptist Evangelists

Bill Hull, founder of the Bonhoeffer Project, writer, teacher, and discipleship evangelist

The Ryan Langford Band is slated to lead musical worship at the conference.

The conference seeks to elevate a biblical understanding of disciple-making and evangelism with an emphasis on the need for revival and renewal in Missouri Baptist churches. In addition, Friday night features an inter-generational prayer and worship gathering as we pray for God to move on middle school, high school, and university campuses throughout the state.

The conference also includes 25-minute “transformation talks,” highlighting various issues related to reconciliation and community transformation—including racial reconciliation, global orphan care, adoption and foster care, small church evangelism, and more.

The conference features special gatherings for Missouri Baptist directors of missions, the Fellowship of Missouri Baptist Evangelists, and a Women in Ministry luncheon.

“We have been intentional about inviting guests who represent age, gender, and ethnic diversity and a variety of backgrounds and experiences,” said Kearns. “Even if you are unable to attend the entire conference, we hope that all Missouri Baptists can take part in some portion of the conference. We are also thrilled to partner again with our friends from Missouri Disaster Relief to provide childcare throughout the event.”

The Great Commission Conference is funded through the faithful giving of Missouri Baptists through the Cooperative Program. To learn more about the conference or to register now, go online to mobaptist.org/gcc.