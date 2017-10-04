MBC’s ‘Pray Across Missouri’ schedule available online

JEFFERSON CITY – If you see a silver minivan cruising Missouri’s highways emblazoned with a “Pray Across Missouri” logo on the side, you might as well follow it to the county courthouse.
The van is making stops for 45-minute prayer meetings set at the courthouse of every one of Missouri’s 114 county seats in 2017-2018. The “Pray Across Missouri” initiative is a cooperative effort of Missouri Baptists to engage in prayer for the transformation of lives and communities with the gospel.
Christians are invited to join with fellow believers, including representatives from the Missouri Baptist Convention, during these prayer events. To keep posted on “Pray Across Missouri” events, visit https://mobaptist.org/strategic-partners/pray-across-missouri/. The locations of upcoming “Pray Across Missouri” events, in October and early November, are listed below:
October 4, 2017
- 08:00am – Lawrence County
- 10:30am – Polk County
- 01:30pm – Dallas County
- 03:30pm – Morgan County
October 5, 2017
- 08:00am – Henry County
- 11:30am – Howard County
- 01:30pm – Cooper County
- 03:30pm – Moniteau County
October 10, 2017
- 01:30pm – St. Charles County
- 03:30pm – Warren County
October 11, 2017
- 08:00am – Gasconade County
- 10:30am – Montgomery County
- 01:30pm – Lincoln County
- 03:30pm – Pike County
October 12, 2017
- 08:00am – Audrain County
- 10:30am – Boone County
- 01:30pm – Callaway County
- 03:30pm – Osage County
October 16, 2017
- 08:00am – Marion County
- 10:30am – Lewis County
- 01:30pm – Clark County
- 03:30pm – Scotland County
October 17, 2017
- 08:00am – Knox County
- 10:30am – Shelby County
- 01:30pm – Monroe County
- 03:30pm – Ralls County
October 18, 2017
- 08:00am – Macon County
- 10:30am – Linn County
- 01:30pm – Livingston County
- 03:30pm – Chariton County
October 30, 2017
- 08:00am – Clinton County
- 10:30am – Buchannan County
- 01:30pm – DeKalb County
- 03:30pm – Andrew County
October 31, 2017
- 08:00am – Holt County
- 10:30am – Atchison County
- 01:30pm – Nodaway County
- 03:30pm – Worth County
November 1, 2017
- 08:00am – Harrison County
- 10:30am – Mercer County
- 01:30pm – Putnam County
- 03:30pm – Schuyler County
November 2, 2017
- 08:00am – Adair County
- 10:30am – Sullivan County
- 01:30pm – Grundy County
- 03:30pm – Davies County
November 3, 2017
- 08:00am – Gentry County
- 10:30am – Caldwell County
- 01:30pm – Carroll County