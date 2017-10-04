Pathway

Baptist & Christian News

Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type

Pray Across Missouri Van

MBC’s ‘Pray Across Missouri’ schedule available online

By

JEFFERSON CITY – If you see a silver minivan cruising Missouri’s highways emblazoned with a “Pray Across Missouri” logo on the side, you might as well follow it to the county courthouse.

The van is making stops for 45-minute prayer meetings set at the courthouse of every one of Missouri’s 114 county seats in 2017-2018. The “Pray Across Missouri” initiative is a cooperative effort of Missouri Baptists to engage in prayer for the transformation of lives and communities with the gospel.

Christians are invited to join with fellow believers, including representatives from the Missouri Baptist Convention, during these prayer events. To keep posted on “Pray Across Missouri” events, visit https://mobaptist.org/strategic-partners/pray-across-missouri/. The locations of upcoming “Pray Across Missouri” events, in October and early November, are listed below:

October 4, 2017

  • 08:00am – Lawrence County
  • 10:30am – Polk County
  • 01:30pm – Dallas County
  • 03:30pm – Morgan County

October 5, 2017

  • 08:00am – Henry County
  • 11:30am – Howard County
  • 01:30pm – Cooper County
  • 03:30pm – Moniteau County

October 10, 2017

  • 01:30pm – St. Charles County
  • 03:30pm – Warren County

October 11, 2017

  • 08:00am – Gasconade County
  • 10:30am – Montgomery County
  • 01:30pm – Lincoln County
  • 03:30pm – Pike County

October 12, 2017

  • 08:00am – Audrain County
  • 10:30am – Boone County
  • 01:30pm – Callaway County
  • 03:30pm – Osage County

October 16, 2017

  • 08:00am – Marion County
  • 10:30am – Lewis County
  • 01:30pm – Clark County
  • 03:30pm – Scotland County

October 17, 2017

  • 08:00am – Knox County
  • 10:30am – Shelby County
  • 01:30pm – Monroe County
  • 03:30pm – Ralls County

October 18, 2017

  • 08:00am – Macon County
  • 10:30am – Linn County
  • 01:30pm – Livingston County
  • 03:30pm – Chariton County

October 30, 2017

  • 08:00am – Clinton County
  • 10:30am – Buchannan County
  • 01:30pm – DeKalb County
  • 03:30pm – Andrew County

October 31, 2017

  • 08:00am – Holt County
  • 10:30am – Atchison County
  • 01:30pm – Nodaway County
  • 03:30pm – Worth County

November 1, 2017

  • 08:00am – Harrison County
  • 10:30am – Mercer County
  • 01:30pm – Putnam County
  • 03:30pm – Schuyler County

November 2, 2017

  • 08:00am – Adair County
  • 10:30am – Sullivan County
  • 01:30pm – Grundy County
  • 03:30pm – Davies County

November 3, 2017

  • 08:00am – Gentry County
  • 10:30am – Caldwell County
  • 01:30pm – Carroll County
ALSO READ:  Missouri Baptists to gather at Connection Point, Raytown

Comments