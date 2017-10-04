MBC’s ‘Pray Across Missouri’ schedule available online

JEFFERSON CITY – If you see a silver minivan cruising Missouri’s highways emblazoned with a “Pray Across Missouri” logo on the side, you might as well follow it to the county courthouse.

The van is making stops for 45-minute prayer meetings set at the courthouse of every one of Missouri’s 114 county seats in 2017-2018. The “Pray Across Missouri” initiative is a cooperative effort of Missouri Baptists to engage in prayer for the transformation of lives and communities with the gospel.

Christians are invited to join with fellow believers, including representatives from the Missouri Baptist Convention, during these prayer events. To keep posted on “Pray Across Missouri” events, visit https://mobaptist.org/strategic-partners/pray-across-missouri/. The locations of upcoming “Pray Across Missouri” events, in October and early November, are listed below:

October 4, 2017

08:00am – Lawrence County

10:30am – Polk County

01:30pm – Dallas County

03:30pm – Morgan County

October 5, 2017

08:00am – Henry County

11:30am – Howard County

01:30pm – Cooper County

03:30pm – Moniteau County

October 10, 2017

01:30pm – St. Charles County

03:30pm – Warren County

October 11, 2017

08:00am – Gasconade County

10:30am – Montgomery County

01:30pm – Lincoln County

03:30pm – Pike County

October 12, 2017

08:00am – Audrain County

10:30am – Boone County

01:30pm – Callaway County

03:30pm – Osage County

October 16, 2017

08:00am – Marion County

10:30am – Lewis County

01:30pm – Clark County

03:30pm – Scotland County

October 17, 2017

08:00am – Knox County

10:30am – Shelby County

01:30pm – Monroe County

03:30pm – Ralls County

October 18, 2017

08:00am – Macon County

10:30am – Linn County

01:30pm – Livingston County

03:30pm – Chariton County

October 30, 2017

08:00am – Clinton County

10:30am – Buchannan County

01:30pm – DeKalb County

03:30pm – Andrew County

October 31, 2017

08:00am – Holt County

10:30am – Atchison County

01:30pm – Nodaway County

03:30pm – Worth County

November 1, 2017

08:00am – Harrison County

10:30am – Mercer County

01:30pm – Putnam County

03:30pm – Schuyler County

November 2, 2017

08:00am – Adair County

10:30am – Sullivan County

01:30pm – Grundy County

03:30pm – Davies County

November 3, 2017