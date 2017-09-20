MOPS’ Jordan to keynote 2017 Ministry Wives’ Dinner

RAYTOWN – Ladies attending the Missouri Baptist Convention annual meeting here are invited to the 2017 Ministry Wives’ Dinner, from 4:30-6:30pm, Oct. 24.

The hostess for this year’s dinner is Carrie Park, wife of Brandon Park, lead pastor, Connection Point Church, Raytown. The dinner’s featured speaker is Kelli Jordan, leadership development manager for MOPS International, an organization devoted to sharing the good news of Jesus with moms around the world. Jordan is a wife, mother and grandmother from Lee’s Summit.

Worship during the dinner will be led by Scott and Rebekah Partridge, worship leaders at Connection Point Church, Raytown.

The theme of the dinner is “Devoted – A Life that Pleases God.” Cost for the dinner is $20 per person, and the registration deadline is Oct. 17.

To learn more or to register, visit https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/ministry-wives-dinner/.