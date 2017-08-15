MMO supports associations, church revitalization

JEFFERSON CITY – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports 18 ministries in Missouri. This year’s theme is taken from 1 Cor. 3:9a (KJV): “For we are labourers together with God.”

Following are two short stories of how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

Associational Partnerships – LifeCare Comes to SE Missouri

Outfitted with two medical exam rooms, a lab, a waiting room and other features, this mobile medical unit takes a Cummins diesel engine to operate, along with the partnership of more than 190 churches in seven Missouri Baptist associations.

These associations in Southeast Missouri came together last year to form LifeCare Ministries. The local hospital donated a mobile medical unit. And now, the partnership churches host the medical unit at block parties and outreach events, and invite their community to visit. While doctors and nurses attend to medical concerns, church members get to know the patients and care for their souls.

“We want to help people spiritually because that determines where they spend eternity,” said John Vernon, director of missions for Cape Girardeau Association. “The only hope we have is to know Jesus.”

Associations receive 10 percent of gifts through the Missouri Missions Offering to reach out to the communities with ministries such as LifeCare.

Church Revitalization – Life in the Body

It’s a different kind of CAT scan. The Transformational Church Assessment Tool –TCAT – checks the vital signs in the body of Christ.

National Heights Baptist Church of Springfield took the TCAT with guidance from the Missouri Baptist Convention. The church worked through the evaluation, then used the results to identify priorities and opportunities.

“It was a blessing at a time when were needing it,” pastor Vaughn Weatherford said. “It gave us a fresh look and a new way to think about our ministries.”

National Heights has developed new initiatives and a long-term plan for growth. They worked with the staff in Green County Association for follow up. Any church in Missouri can take the TCAT and assess the signs of life in their body because of the Missouri Missions Offering.

The MMO week of prayer is Sept. 17-24, and the statewide goal is $710,000. Learn more at mobaptist.org/mmo.